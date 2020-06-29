Market Overview

Why Workhorse's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 11:18am   Comments
Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were trading higher on Monday after Lordstown Motors in which holds a stake — unveiled its electric pickup prototype.

The stock was added to the Russell 3,000 index Monday. 

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. 

Workhorse Group shares were trading up 43.43% at $14.20 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.75 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

Courtesy photo. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

