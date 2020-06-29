Why Workhorse's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were trading higher on Monday after Lordstown Motors in which holds a stake — unveiled its electric pickup prototype.

The stock was added to the Russell 3,000 index Monday.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand.

Workhorse Group shares were trading up 43.43% at $14.20 at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $13.75 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

Related Links:

Workhorse Private Offering Brings $25M In Gross Proceeds

Workhorse Group Trades Higher Despite Weak Q3 Sales

Courtesy photo.