Career Tracks: Fifth-Generation Dockworker Appointed To Harbor Board

Fifth-generation dockworker and union leader Bobby Olvera Jr. participated in his first meeting last week as a member of the Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners.

Olvera, appointed to the board in May by Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia, also serves as international vice president (mainland) of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU).

The Long Beach City Council unanimously confirmed Olvera to complete the term of Lou Anne Bynum that expires in June 2021. Bynum resigned from the board in March to serve as interim superintendent-president of the Long Beach City College District. Olvera is eligible to serve two full terms after the expiration of the partial term.

Commission President Bonnie Lowenthal said, "Bobby knows firsthand what it's like to work on the docks and to serve as a leader so we know he will hit the ground running."

Olvera has served in a variety of leadership roles within ILWU Local 13, the union's largest local that includes the ports of Long Beach and Los Angeles. He was elected vice president in 2018.

Elemica

Elemica, the Pennsylvania-based digital supply network for global manufacturing, has added industry leaders Juliette Rizkallah and Kevin Costello to its board of directors.

"Their distinguished career backgrounds, leadership acumen and valued perspectives will be well-received by our customers and the industry. They will be incredible assets to the board of Elemica as we continue to develop amazing solutions for customers and partners," said Elemica CEO David Muse.

Rizkallah is the chief marketing officer for SailPoint Technologies. In the two years leading to SailPoint's initial public offering in 2018, she rebranded and repositioned the company within the broader security landscape. Rizkallah has more than 20 years of experience evolving businesses into market leaders and has held executive positions at Oracle, Business Objects-SAP and Check Point Software.

Wiferion has hired Nicola Magrone. (Photo: Wiferion)

Costello sits on the boards of several high-growth companies and has extensive experience in e-commerce, telecommunications, and information technology. He previously was the president of Ariba, a provider of intelligent spend management.

Wiferion

Wiferion has appointed Nicola Magrone as chief sales officer. He will be responsible for overseeing Wiferion's strategic development in the field of wireless charging technology as well as the expansion of the company's domestic and overseas sales activities.

Magrone most recently was the managing director of E&K Automation GmbH in Italy. He previously was the senior market manager for SICK Vertriebs-GmbH.

Founded in 2016, Wiferion, headquartered in Freiburg, Germany, is a wireless power supplier for electric industrial vehicles.

"The rapid growth of the robot-based intralogistics market will in the future require solutions that can be implemented quickly, offer clear added value and are simple to scale internationally," Magrone said. "We can optimally fulfill these requirements with our scalable energy systems."

RENSHA has promoted Lily Tao. (Photo: RENSHA)

RENSHA

Freight forwarding and logistics provider Shanghai Renaissance International Transportation Co. Ltd. (RENSHA), part of the Hong Kong-based U-Freight Group, has promoted Lily Tao to vice general manager.

Tao started her career in the freight industry in operations with RENSHA in 1995 and was promoted to lead the operations team just three years later. In 2003, she was named operations manager of the company's export department.

For the past decade, Tao has been the assistant to RENSHA's general manager.

