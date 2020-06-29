TFI Acquires Most Of MCT's Assets From Comcar

TFI International has acquired most of the assets of MCT Transportation from bankrupt Comcar Industries for $12.8 million.

TFI announced the acquisition on Monday. The addition of MCT will enhance the Canadian transportation and logistics company's truckload footprint in the Midwest and Southeast regions of the United States.

TFI's acquisition came after Comcar received court approval to sell MCT to White Willow Holdings for $2.2 million.

The deal also follows TFI's successful bid for another Comcar subsidiary, flatbed carrier CT Transportation on June 18.

MCT Transportation has a fleet of 130 company tractors and 90 owner-operators. Based in South Dakota, it provides dry van and refrigerated truckload transportation services.

"MCT brings a host of capabilities including key regionalized lanes in the Midwest and Southeast, specialized Florida-originating outbound lanes, and dedicated Midwest-West lanes," TFI CEO Alain Bedard said in a statement. "Importantly, MCT has strong overlap with our existing customers allowing us to provide service across an expanded region, as well as overlap in multiple facilities which we can leverage to drive significant efficiencies."

