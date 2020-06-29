81 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBCP) shares jumped 50.1% to close at $5.48 on Friday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares climbed 78.3% to close at $2.05 on Friday after the company announced the formation of a special committee to evaluate potential business combination with Stagwell.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: SHLL) gained 41.2% to close at $24.57.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) climbed 33.5% to close at $2.15. iBio will be added to Russell 2000 and 3000 indices as of June 29.
- Graf Industrial Corp. (NYSE: GRAF) rose 29.5% to close at $15.00.
- Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKUS) climbed 29.4% to close at $22.00 after the company priced its IPO at $17 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) gained 29.2% to close at $3.10.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares rose 28.4% to close at $8.04 after the company's coronavirus vaccine was selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLGX) shares climbed 28.4% to close at $67.95 after Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $65 per share in cash. Baird raised the price target on the stock from $52 to $55.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) climbed 27.8% to close at $1.38 after the company received an FDA response on its pre-investigational NDA for induced mesenchymal stem cells to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with coronavirus.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 27.2% to close at $43.04. Big Lots said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.75 per share and Q2 comps growth in mid-to-high twenties percent range.
- PRGX Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRGX) gained 23.5% to close at $4.42.
- Falcon Minerals Corporation (NASDAQ: FLMN) rose 21.9% to close at $3.64.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares gained 20.2% to close at $8.77. Ekso Bionics shares jumped 135.3% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 19.5% to close at $0.5507.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 19.4% to close at $2.52.
- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) gained 19.3% to close at $14.23.
- American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE: ARL) rose 19% to close at $9.40.
- Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) gained 18.9% to close at $2.64.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) gained 18.8% to close at $12.07 after it was reported the company has partnered with Kanye West's Yeezy brand.
- Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE: PZN) climbed 18.7% to close at $5.53.
- BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: BSIG) gained 18% to close at $11.88.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) climbed 17.4% to close at $2.97.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 15.7% to close at $9.90.
- Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) climbed 15.6% to close at $11.61.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 15.5% to close at $12.92 after the company reported an amendment to merger agreement providing for an increase in merger consideration of $1.63 per share.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 15.3% to close at $10.60 after Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners reported it has a 20.8% active stake in the company.
- Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: LCUT) gained 15.1% to close at $7.32.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 14.6% to close at $116.48 following Q2 results.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 12% to close at $85.79 after the company announced it has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AXS-05 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 9% to close at $1.34 after the company reported a joint venture with AnyPlace MD to 'provide contact tracing, telehealth, COVID-19 testing and logistics support to government agencies and health systems.'
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 8.9% to close at $8.37 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 8.3% to close at $2.99 amid a resurgence in US coronavirus cases.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 8% to close at $12.66.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 6.7% to close at $1.90.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares tumbled 54% to close at $1.38 on Friday after the company announced the withdrawal of its request for a Nasdaq hearing. The company's shares will be suspended at the open of business on June 29.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares fell 40.2% to close at $1.46 following recent shortseller reports. The company on Friday issued a response to shortseller claims.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 39.5% to close at $0.1695 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 36.2% to close at $7.56 after the company reported pricing of public offering.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) fell 36.1% to close at $1.15 after the company reported pricing of $2.1 million registered direct offering.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 27% to close at $0.2730 after the company reported pricing of share and warrants offering.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 26.8% to close at $1.64 as the company reported a restructuring support deal for some holders of 7.25% unsecured notes due 2021.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) dipped 24.7% to close at $13.75 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) dropped 23.9% to close at $2.42.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) fell 23.1% to close at $1.86.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) tumbled 22.4% to close at $35.70.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) dipped 22.1% to close at $2.57.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) fell 21.6% to close at $1.92 after the company announced pricing of $14 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 21% to close at $19.48 after the company priced a 12.5 million share common stock offering at $22 per share.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) dipped 20.3% to close at $42.54.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 20% to close at $5.40 after surging 106% on Thursday.
- Research Frontiers Incorporated (NASDAQ: REFR) fell 19.2% to close at $4.05.
- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG) fell 19% to close at $28.41.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) tumbled 19% to close at $5.64.
- Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) fell 18.7% to close at $18.95. Adverum Biotechnologies named Heikki Jouttijärvi as Vice President of manufacturing.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) fell 18.4% to close at $4.00.
- GWG Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GWGH) shares declined 17.4% to close at $6.69.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dropped 16.5% to close at $1.92.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) fell 16.1% to close at $0.5702.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) dropped 16.1% to close at $2.34.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 15.9% to close at $14.52 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- FONAR Corporation (NASDAQ: FONR) dipped 15.6% to close at $21.12.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 14.8% to close at $37.95.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 13.7% to close at $4.66 after the company issued business and operational update. The company has not yet received an update from the US FDA regarding its Biologics License Application for Viaskin™ Peanut.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 13.4% to close at $2.07 following FY20 results. Aethlon Medical posted a FY20 loss of $1.87 per share.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 13.3% to close at $3.20 after jumping 143% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network, on June 25, appointed Xin (Adam) He to be CEO of the company, Reuters reported.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 13.3% to close at $1.82.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) dropped 12.3% to close at $32.52. SITE Centers will replace Mobile Mini in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, July 1.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) dipped 11.8% to close at $4.73 following Q1 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 11.8% to close at $1.49 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.04after the company announced pricing of $4.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) fell 9.6% to close at $42.38.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) fell 8.9% to close at $11.76.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) dropped 8.7% to close at $189.19 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) fell 8.6% to close at $35.37 following the Fed's stress test, which found that banks could get close to minimum capital levels under certain scenarios. The Fed put restrictions on buybacks and required banks to cap dividends.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 8% to close at $1.16. Kitov closed its $35.0 million registered direct offering.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 7.6% to close at $93.67 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 7.3% to close at $20.82 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) declined 6.4% to close at $23.15 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 5.8% to close at $2.10 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) fell 5.5% to close at $92.59 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
