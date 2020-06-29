Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- The pending home sales index for May is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. After dropping 21.8% in April, the index is projected to rise 11.3% in May.
- The Dallas Fed manufacturing index for June will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. The general activity index is likely to increase to -26.0 for June, versus previous reading of -49.2.
- The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams will speak at 3:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets