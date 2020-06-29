Market Overview

Bitcoin Mining Device Maker Ebang's Shares Drop 10% On Day One Trading At Nasdaq
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 8:22am   Comments
The shares of Ebang International Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON) dipped 10% in the regular and after-hours sessions on Friday.

What Happened

It was the first day of trading for the Bitcoin (BTC) mining equipment manufacturer's shares after it raised $100.75 million shares in its initial public offering.

The Chinese company sold over 19.2 million shares priced at $5.23 each. The shares closed 4.4% lower at $5 in the regular session and dropped another 5.6% in the after-hours session at $4.72.

Ebang filed to go public with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission in April, amid increased scrutiny against China-based companies.

Rival Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) went public in November last year, raising $90 million.

BTC Price Action

Bitcoin traded 0.95% higher at $9,109.78 at press time on Monday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: bitcoin mining BTC ChinaNews Short Sellers IPOs Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

