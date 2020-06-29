Market Overview

Self-Driving Truck Maker TuSimple Hires Morgan Stanley To Help Raise $250M In Fresh Funding: Report
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020
TuSimple is looking to raise up to $250 million in a fresh funding round, TechCrunch reported late Friday.

The self-driving-truck maker has hired Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) to help raise the funds, according to TechCrunch.

The investment bank is already sending out proposals to potential investors on why TuSimple is poised to succeed as a company, TechCrunch noted.

The California-based company is backed by Chinese technology company Sina Corp. (NASDAQ: SINA), graphics processing units maker NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), supply chain company United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE: UPS) and South Korean original equipment manufacturer Mando Corporation.

TuSimple is valued at more than $1 billion, having raised at least $298 million to date, according to TechCrunch. The company competes with the likes of Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA), Alphabet Inc.'s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) Waymo, and Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER) in the self-driving technology space.

Image by TuSimple

Posted-In: Morgan Staley self-driving trucks techcrunchNews Financing Tech Media

