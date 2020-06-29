Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shale Oil Company Chesapeake Energy Files For Bankruptcy
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 3:39am   Comments
Share:
Shale Oil Company Chesapeake Energy Files For Bankruptcy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) filed for bankruptcy on Sunday to carry out balance sheet restructuring. 

What Happened

According to CEO Doug Lawler, by filing for Chapter 11, Chesapeake will eliminate $7 billion in debt and address its legacy financial weaknesses. It would also be able to take advantage of its operational strengths.

Lawler said, “Despite having removed over $20 billion of leverage and financial commitments, we believe this restructuring is necessary for the long-term success and value creation of the business.”

The shale oil company has secured $925 million in debtor-in-possession financing under its revolving credit facility for continuing operations during the Chapter 11 process and another $600 million commitment from its lenders and noteholders upon emerging from bankruptcy. 

Why It Matters

Chesapeake’s troubles have been exacerbated by a fall in the prices of oil and gas caused by the pandemic. 

Between 2010 and 2012, the company’s debt burgeoned as it attempted to fuel expansion. Chesapeake spent $30 billion more drilling and leasing than it garnered from its operations during this period.

According to CNBC’s sources, Chesapeake will now scaled back concern with only a small portion of its gas rigs and with no oil rigs left operational.

The company’s largest creditors include Franklin Resources, Inc (NYSE: BEN) and Fidelity National Financial Inc (NYSE: FNF). 

Chesapeake’s debt equaled that of both Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) combined when Lawler began his stint in 2013.

The company’s founder Aubrey McClendon was ousted as CEO in 2013 and indicted on federal conspiracy charges in 2016. He died a day after the indictment in a fiery car crash. 

Price Action

Chesapeake Energy shares traded 0.34% higher at $11.89 in the after-hours session on Friday. The shares had closed the regular session 7.28% lower at $11.85.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CHK)

9 Energy Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Accenture Beats Q3 Estimates
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; Jabil Tops Q3 Estimates
38 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Mixed; Kroger Tops Q1 Expectations
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Aubrey McClendon bankruptcy CNBC OilNews Financing Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com