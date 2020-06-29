Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Germany Workers To Go On A Strike Over COVID-19 Safety On Monday
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 12:29am   Comments
Share:
Amazon Germany Workers To Go On A Strike Over COVID-19 Safety On Monday

Amazon Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) workers at six facilities in Germany are planning a Monday strike to protest the company's safety measures against novel coronavirus (COVID-19), public broadcaster Deutsche Welle reported.

What Happened

The protest organized under the slogan "good and healthy work" by labor union Verdi will go on for 48 hours, according to DW.

"We are stepping up the pace because Amazon is not showing to this point any insight and is endangering the health of employees in favor of profit," a union representative told DW.

According to Verdi, there have been at least two COVID-19 outbreaks at the e-commerce company's warehouses in the country, affecting between 30 and 40 workers.

The labor union has also been locked in a dispute over wages with Amazon since 2013, seeking a collective bargaining agreement for the Seattle-based company's employees.

Why It Matters

Germany is the second-largest market for Amazon after the U.S.

The e-commerce company has faced similar criticism from its warehouse and delivery workers across the globe.

Amazon faced regulatory scrutiny in the United States after it fired a worker at its Staten Island warehouse, which organized protests against the alleged lack of safety measures taken to protect the workers from the coronavirus.

AMZN Price Action

Amazon shares closed 2.2% lower at $2,692.87 on Friday. The shares traded 0.1% lower at $2,690.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

VIRS Makes Pandemic, Vaccine ETF Competition More Interesting
3 ETFs With Rising Profit Forecasts
Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'How Long Can Tech Lead?'
Barron's Picks And Pans: Biden, ESG And Reopening Picks
How Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Is Investing In The 'Great Digital Pivot' Triggered By COVID-19
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Tesla And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Covid-19 Deutsche Welle strikeNews Management Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com