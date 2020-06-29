Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Starbucks Pauses All Social Media Advertising In Tandem With Growing Boycott
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 29, 2020 1:23am   Comments
Share:
Starbucks Pauses All Social Media Advertising In Tandem With Growing Boycott

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) is putting all social media advertising on hold as the Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) advertising boycott supported by the #StopHateForProfit campaign picks up pace. 

What Happened

Starbucks said on Sunday that it stands against hate speech, adding, “we believe more must be done to create welcoming and inclusive online communities, and we believe both business leaders and policy makers need to come together to affect real change,” reported CNBC.

The Stop Hate For Profit campaign is calling on businesses to temporarily pause advertising on both Facebook and Instagram; it has made a series of demands from the social media firm revolving around curbing hate, violence, antisemitism, and violence. 

Why It Matters

Facebook raked in $69.7 billion in ad revenue worldwide in 2019, according to CNBC.

As on Friday, Facebook lost $7.2 billion in advertising as a result of the boycott, and the company’s shares tumbled 8.3%, eradicating $56 billion in its market value.

Last week, Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE: VZ) joined Unilever NV (NYSE: N) owned ice cream maker Ben and Jerry’s in suspending the advertising on Facebook. 

According to CNBC, the boycott has grown in scale with companies such as Coca Cola Co (NYSE: KO) and Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO), a producer of spirits and beers halting social media advertising.

Starbucks decision will not include Alphabet Inc.’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG) YouTube video streaming platform. The company also said it is not joining the #StopHateForProfit boycott backed by organizations such as the Anti-Defamation League, the NAACP, and the Color of Change.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO of Facebook, said on Friday that some posts by politicians violating the company’s policies may not be removed in the public’s interest, but they will all be labeled without exception.

FB Price Action 

Facebook shares traded 1.66% lower at $212.50 in the after-hours session on Friday. The shares had closed the regular Friday session 8.32% lower at $216.08.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DEO + FB)

3 ETFs With Rising Profit Forecasts
Stock Market Update For The Week Ahead: 'How Long Can Tech Lead?'
How Kevin O'Leary Of 'Shark Tank' Is Investing In The 'Great Digital Pivot' Triggered By COVID-19
Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Facebook, Tesla And More
Facebook Analyst Says Verizon Boycott Increases Risk Of 'Snowball Effect'
Verizon Hits The Pause Button On Facebook Advertisements In Support Of Civil Rights Campaign
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: advertising Boycotts CNBCNews Management Tech Media General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com