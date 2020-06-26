Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Luckin Coffee's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2020 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
Why Luckin Coffee's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) shares were trading lower on Friday after the company announced the withdrawal of its request for a Nasdaq hearing.

The company's shares will be suspended at the open of business on June 29.

Luckin Coffee is a China-based company engaged in operation of coffee stores. It sources its Arabica coffee beans from various suppliers and engage World Barista Champion teams to design its coffee recipes. The company also has partnered with suppliers for other products such as juices and light meals.

Luckin Coffee shares were trading down 54.33% at $1.37 on Friday. The stock has a 52-week high of $51.38 and a 52-week low of $1.16.

Related Links:

Luckin Coffee Opens Above IPO Price

Elanco Animal Health Reports Mixed Q2 Earnings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LK)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Tumbles 700 Points; Big Lots Shares Surge
60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down 2%; Vaxart Shares Spike Higher
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Nike Swings To Q4 Loss
62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Restaurants Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com