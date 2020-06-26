Why Soligenix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Soligenix (NASDAQ: SNGX) shares were trading higher on Friday after the company completed enrollment in its Phase 3 clinical trial of SGX942 for the treatment of oral mucositis.

Soligenix is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company based in the U.S. It focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases where there is an unmet medical need.

The company operates through two business segments: Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions.

It generates maximum revenue from the Public Health Solutions segment. The Public Health Solutions business segment includes development programs for RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome therapeutic candidate; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate.

Soligenix shares were trading up 4.76% at $1.98 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $3.54 and a 52-week low of 71 cents.