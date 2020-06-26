Why Ekso Bionics Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares were trading higher Friday on continued strength after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.

Ekso Bionics Holdings designs, develops and sells exoskeleton technology used in health care and industrial markets. The wearable exoskeletons are to be worn over clothes and controlled by a trained operator to augment human strength, endurance, and mobility. The company's segments are EksoHealth and EksoWorks. All of the company's operations are in the United States. The EksoHealth segment, which generates the majority of revenue, designs, engineers, manufactures and sells exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Ekso Bionics shares were trading up 16.25% at $8.48 on Friday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $20.10 and a 52-week low of $2.25.

Courtesy photo.