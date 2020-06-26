60 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares jumped 126.1% to $2.60 after the company announced the formation of a special committee to evaluate potential business combination with Stagwell.
- Vaxart Inc (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares gained 101% to $12.58 after the company's coronavirus vaccine was selected for the US Government's Operation Warp Speed.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) climbed 59.9% to $2.5724. iBio will be added to Russell 2000 and 3000 indices as of June 29.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CTXR) surged 49% to $1.6087 after the company received an FDA response on its pre-investigational NDA for induced mesenchymal stem cells to treat acute respiratory distress syndrome in patients with coronavirus.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 38.7% to $10.12. Ekso Bionics shares jumped 135.3% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) gained 30.1% to $13.22 after it was reported the company has partnered with Kanye West's Yeezy brand.
- CoreLogic, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLGX) shares climbed 25.5% to $66.42 after Cannae Holdings and Senator Investment Group submitted a proposal to acquire the company for $65 per share in cash. Baird raised the price target on the stock from $52 to $55.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) gained 25% to $3.44 amid a resurgence in US coronavirus cases.
- Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIN) climbed 20.6% to $5.10.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 20.3% to $40.74. Big Lots said it expects Q2 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.75 per share and Q2 comps growth in mid-to-high twenties percent range.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares gained 18% to $2.10.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) gained 15.1% to $12.88 after the company reported an amendment to merger agreement providing for an increase in merger consideration of $1.63 per share.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 15% to $2.9097.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) gained 13% to $2.39.
- Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BCLI) surged 11.8% to $13.10.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 9.9% to $111.72 following Q2 results.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 9.1% to $10.02 after Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners reported it has a 20.8% active stake in the company.
- Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM) climbed 9% to $83.41 after the company announced it has received FDA breakthrough therapy designation for AXS-05 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 8% to $8.30 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) climbed 7.7% to $1.3250 after the company reported a joint venture with AnyPlace MD to 'provide contact tracing, telehealth, COVID-19 testing and logistics support to government agencies and health systems.'
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 7.2% to $0.4947.
- Site Centers Corp (NYSE: SITC) gained 6.5% to $7.93 after the company was added to the S&P SmallCap 600.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 5.1% to $39.72 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY20 guidance.
Losers
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) shares dipped 50% to $1.50 after the company announced the withdrawal of its request for a Nasdaq hearing. The company's shares will be suspended at the open of business on June 29.
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) dropped 37.3% to $0.1756 after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ: RCON) dropped 36.1% to $1.15 after the company reported pricing of $2.1 million registered direct offering.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares dropped 33.6% to $1.62 following recent shortseller reports. The company on Friday issued a response to shortseller claims.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) dipped 31.1% to $8.16 after the company reported pricing of public offering.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 27.4% to $2.67 after jumping 143% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network, on June 25, appointed Xin (Adam) He to be CEO of the company, Reuters reported.
- Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ: GLBS) fell 27% to $0.2728 after the company reported pricing of share and warrants offering.
- Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: MMLP) dropped 25% to $1.6817 as the company reported a restructuring support deal for some holders of 7.25% unsecured notes due 2021.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) fell 21.6% to $5.29 after surging 106% on Thursday.
- TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TELA) dipped 21.2% to $14.40 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO) declined 20.2% to $19.70 after the company priced a 12.5 million share common stock offering at $22 per share.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) fell 20% to $1.96 after the company announced pricing of $14 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) tumbled 18% to $37.71.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) fell 16.9% to $0.5650.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 15.4% to $4.57 after the company issued business and operational update. The company has not yet received an update from the US FDA regarding its Biologics License Application for Viaskin™ Peanut.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dropped 14.8% to $1.959.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 14.4% to $1.4450 after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ: MMYT) dropped 14.2% to $14.81 after the company reported downbeat Q4 sales.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 13.4% to $2.07 following FY20 results. Aethlon Medical posted a FY20 loss of $1.87 per share.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 13.1% to $1.0950. Kitov closed its $35.0 million registered direct offering.
- Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE: MCF) dropped 13% to $2.7650.
- Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ: CIDM) fell 12.7% to $1.8328.
- Interpace Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXG) dipped 12.5% to $4.69 following Q1 results.
- SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWTX) fell 12.2% to $39.10.
- Mobile Mini, Inc. (NASDAQ: MINI) dropped 10.3% to $33.27. SITE Centers will replace Mobile Mini in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Wednesday, July 1.
- IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ: IBKC) fell 9.5% to $42.45.
- Comerica Incorporated (NYSE: CMA) fell 8.4% to $35.43 following the Fed's stress test, which found that banks could get close to minimum capital levels under certain scenarios. The Fed put restrictions on buybacks and required banks to cap dividends.
- KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY) fell 7.8% to $11.90.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 7.5% to $20.79 after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) dropped 6.7% to $193.31 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares fell 6.3% to $12.23. Murphy Oil is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 6.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 5.9% to $2.10 after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 5.6% to $95.68 after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
- Bank of America Corporation (NYSE: BAC) declined 5.6% to $23.35 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
- SINTX Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 5.5% to $2.1550 after the company announced pricing of $4.1 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) fell 5.3% to $27.02.
- JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) fell 5.1% to $92.95 after the Fed announced it will require stress-tested banks to resubmit updated capital plans later this year to "reflect current stresses."
