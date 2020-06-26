Market Overview

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 11:01am   Comments
On Friday morning, 13 companies hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

  • The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS).
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) was the smallest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) saw the most pronounced move, as shares traded down 54.35% to hit its new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Friday are as follows:

  • Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) shares set a new 52-week low of $145.66 today morning. The stock traded down 1.98% over the session.
  • Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.01 today morning. The stock traded down 3.84% over the session.
  • Guangshen Railway Co (NYSE: GSH) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $9.01 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.32% on the day.
  • 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $3.80, and later moved down 3.21% over the session.
  • Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) stock moved down 54.35% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $1.19 to open trading.
  • Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock moved down 4.07% over Friday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.64 to open trading.
  • Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) stock hit $22.01 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 1.91% over the course of the day.
  • American Renal Associates (NYSE: ARA) stock hit $5.58 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock traded down 2.06% over the course of the day.
  • CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $8.56, and later moved down 7.08% over the session.
  • Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) stock fell to a new 52-week low of $2.44 on Friday morning. Shares of the company traded down 4.58% on the day.
  • Yatra Online (NASDAQ: YTRA) shares fell to $0.68 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 2.74%.
  • Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Friday morning at $0.60, and moved down 7.51% over the session.
  • Globus Maritime (NASDAQ: GLBS) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.27 to begin trading. The stock was down 25.23% on the session.

As other companies hit new 52-week lows, Benzinga will keep traders updated. Stay with us for further analysis on these and other companies.

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

