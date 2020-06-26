Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 26, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Share:

On Friday, 50 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM).
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO).
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) rallied the most, trading up 76.52% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.62 on Friday morning, moving down 1.8%.
  • TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.99 on Friday, moving down 0.46%.
  • Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.8%.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.92%.
  • IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $331.01 on Friday.
  • McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.91.
  • ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new yearly high of $189.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.
  • Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.40 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.97% for the day.
  • Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new yearly high of $278.48 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.78% on the session.
  • Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.37. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.
  • Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares hit $132.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $226.67. The stock later traded down 0.26% on the session.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $254.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.64%.
  • Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.60. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.86 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.
  • Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.08.
  • Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares hit a yearly high of $85.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.
  • LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.11. The stock fell down later 0.02% for the day.
  • Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares were down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.97.
  • BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43%.
  • CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.96 Friday. The stock was up 24.51% for the day.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.91%.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock later traded down 9.86% on the session.
  • Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.54.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday morning.
  • Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.09. Shares traded up 0.85%.
  • Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.96 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.27% for the day.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.23. The stock traded down 1.78% on the session.
  • eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares were up 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.13.
  • Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.34.
  • Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock later traded down 0.19% on the session.
  • Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 for a change of down 2.68%.
  • Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.50. Shares traded up 8.16%.
  • Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.98.
  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.98 Friday. The stock was up 9.08% for the day.
  • VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares were up 18.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 for a change of up 18.44%.
  • Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.89.
  • Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.76. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.
  • Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 76.52%.
  • Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.20 with a daily change of up 16.54%.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $13.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.1%.
  • Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.98. The stock later traded down 1.5% on the session.
  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%.
  • Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares broke to $4.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.47. The stock was up 8.05% for the day.
  • Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.94 on Friday, moving up 15.28%.
  • MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.77%.
  • Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.97 Friday. The stock was up 37.65% for the day.
  • Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares were up 28.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.74.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNY + AFMD)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: MediciNova On Track For European Patent Win, Partial Clinical Hold Lifted For Innate Pharma, Tela Bio Details Coronavirus Impact
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Expedites COVID-19 Vaccine Timeline, Apyx Cleared For Market Expansion, Miragen's Positive Readout
Affimed: Q1 Earnings Insights
61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com