Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday

On Friday, 50 companies hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

The company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) .

. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) rallied the most, trading up 76.52% to reach its new 52-week high.

During the first half-hour of trading on Friday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week highs:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.62 on Friday morning, moving down 1.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $261.62 on Friday morning, moving down 1.8%. TAL Education (NYSE: TAL) shares set a new 52-week high of $68.99 on Friday, moving down 0.46%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $68.99 on Friday, moving down 0.46%. Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.8%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $268.55 on Friday morning, later moving down 3.8%. Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.92%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $24.92 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.92%. IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ: IDXX) shares set a new 52-week high of $331.01 on Friday.

shares set a new 52-week high of $331.01 on Friday. McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.91.

shares were up 1.31% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $182.91. ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares set a new yearly high of $189.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $189.00 this morning. The stock was up 0.34% on the session. Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) stock made a new 52-week high of $220.40 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.97% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $220.40 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.97% for the day. Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares set a new yearly high of $278.48 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.78% on the session.

shares set a new yearly high of $278.48 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.78% on the session. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALNY) stock hit a yearly high price of $158.37. The stock was up 0.15% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $158.37. The stock was up 0.15% for the day. Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) shares hit $132.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

shares hit $132.35 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high. West Pharmaceutical Servs (NYSE: WST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $226.67. The stock later traded down 0.26% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $226.67. The stock later traded down 0.26% on the session. Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock hit a yearly high price of $60.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $60.00. The stock was down 0.9% for the day. Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $254.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.64%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $254.50 Friday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 2.64%. Logitech International (NASDAQ: LOGI) stock hit a yearly high price of $63.60. The stock was up 0.16% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $63.60. The stock was up 0.16% for the day. GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.86 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $83.86 on Friday morning, moving up 1.53%. Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.08.

shares were down 0.29% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $104.08. Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) shares hit a yearly high of $85.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $85.67. The stock traded up 1.15% on the session. LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) stock hit a yearly high price of $174.11. The stock fell down later 0.02% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $174.11. The stock fell down later 0.02% for the day. Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares were down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.97.

shares were down 0.6% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $139.97. BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $84.99 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.43%. CoreLogic (NYSE: CLGX) stock made a new 52-week high of $66.96 Friday. The stock was up 24.51% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $66.96 Friday. The stock was up 24.51% for the day. Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.91%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $92.00 on Friday. Shares of the company later traded down 1.91%. Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock later traded down 9.86% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $31.72. The stock later traded down 9.86% on the session. Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.54.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $25.54. Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) stock set a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday morning.

stock set a new 52-week high of $43.49 Friday morning. Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.09. Shares traded up 0.85%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $7.09. Shares traded up 0.85%. Medifast (NYSE: MED) stock made a new 52-week high of $132.96 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.27% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $132.96 Friday. The stock later traded down 0.27% for the day. OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.23. The stock traded down 1.78% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $27.23. The stock traded down 1.78% on the session. eXp World Holdings (NASDAQ: EXPI) shares were up 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.13.

shares were up 3.99% on Friday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $17.13. Gores Holdings IV (NASDAQ: GHIV) shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.34.

shares were up 1.08% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.34. Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock later traded down 0.19% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $22.00. The stock later traded down 0.19% on the session. Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 for a change of down 2.68%.

shares were down 2.68% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.99 for a change of down 2.68%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.50. Shares traded up 8.16%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $9.50. Shares traded up 8.16%. Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ: CELH) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.98.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.98. Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.98 Friday. The stock was up 9.08% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $19.98 Friday. The stock was up 9.08% for the day. VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares were up 18.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 for a change of up 18.44%.

shares were up 18.44% on Friday to hit a new 52-week high of $3.50 for a change of up 18.44%. Ooma (NYSE: OOMA) shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.89.

shares were up 2.59% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $15.89. Affimed (NASDAQ: AFMD) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.76. The stock was up 0.43% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $4.76. The stock was up 0.43% for the day. Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 76.52%.

stock on Friday broke to a yearly high of $14.30. Shares traded up 76.52%. Altimmune (NASDAQ: ALT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.20 with a daily change of up 16.54%.

shares achieved a new 52-week high on Friday morning, hitting $11.20 with a daily change of up 16.54%. Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $13.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.1%.

shares hit $13.60 on Friday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 15.1%. Griffin Industrial Realty (NASDAQ: GRIF) shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.98. The stock later traded down 1.5% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $56.98. The stock later traded down 1.5% on the session. Dyadic International (NASDAQ: DYAI) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%.

shares broke to a new 52-week high of $10.98 on Friday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%. Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares broke to $4.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high.

shares broke to $4.98 on Friday, setting a new 52-week high. Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) stock hit a yearly high price of $14.47. The stock was up 8.05% for the day.

stock hit a yearly high price of $14.47. The stock was up 8.05% for the day. Asta Funding (NASDAQ: ASFI) shares set a new 52-week high of $12.94 on Friday, moving up 15.28%.

shares set a new 52-week high of $12.94 on Friday, moving up 15.28%. MTBC (NASDAQ: MTBC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.77%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $9.09 on Friday morning, later moving down 1.77%. Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CTXR) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.97 Friday. The stock was up 37.65% for the day.

stock made a new 52-week high of $1.97 Friday. The stock was up 37.65% for the day. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares were up 28.86% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $10.74.

Be sure to stay with Benzinga for updates on further action in these stocks!