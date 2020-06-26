34 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) shares rose 182.6% to $3.25 in pre-market trading. Stagwell proposed a combination with MDC Partners.
- UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: UTSI) shares rose 57.3% to $2.80 in pre-market trading.
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares rose 33% to $9.70 in pre-market trading. Ekso Bionics shares jumped 135.3% on Thursday after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) rose 24.3% to $7.78 in pre-market trading. Vaxart shares gained 96% on Thursday after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP.
- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CTXR) rose 23.2% to $1.33 in pre-market trading after surging 24% on Thursday.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) rose 21.9% to $11.20 in pre-market trading after Venrock Healthcare Capital Partners reported it has a 20.8% active stake in the company.
- iBio, Inc. (NYSE: IBIO) rose 14.9% to $1.85 in pre-market trading. iBio will be added to Russell 2000 and 3000 indices as of June 29.
- Aytu BioScience, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYTU) rose 14.6% to $1.73 in pre-market trading.
- Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: LBAI) rose 13.5% to $12.24 in pre-market trading.
- TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: TTI) rose 12.2% to $0.5150 in pre-market trading.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) rose 11.1% to $9.49 in pre-market trading after surging over 20% on Thursday.
- Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) rose 10.3% to $37.34 in pre-market trading. Big Lots said it expects FY20 adjusted earnings of $2.50 to $2.75 per share and Q2 comps growth in mid-to-high twenties percent range.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) rose 9.7% to $2.50 in pre-market trading. On Wednesday, SINTX Technologies highlighted publication of study to cut spread and transfer of coronavirus.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) rose 9% to $0.58 in pre-market trading. Exela Technologies is expected to release Q1 results on June 30.
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) rose 8.4% to $4.66 in pre-market trading.
- CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ: CAMP) rose 7.4% to $8.25 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) rose 7% to $2.01 in pre-market trading after surging over 15% on Thursday.
- SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) rose 6.5% to $108.25 in pre-market trading following Q2 results.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) rose 4% to $39.30 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results and raised FY20 guidance.
Losers
- Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SHIP) fell 29.8% to $0.1965 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat Q1 results.
- Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ: IPDN) fell 24.4% to $2.79 in pre-market trading after jumping 143% on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network, on June 25, appointed Xin (Adam) He to be CEO of the company, Reuters reported.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) fell 22.5% to $1.90 in pre-market trading after the company announced pricing of $14 million public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOLY) fell 19.8% to $9.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported a common stock offering.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) shares fell 16.7% to $2.03 in pre-market trading following a 21% drop on Thursday.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) fell 15% to $4.59 in pre-market trading after the company issued business and operational update. The company has not yet received an update from the US FDA regarding its Biologics License Application for Viaskin™ Peanut.
- Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE) fell 10.3% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after declining around 7% on Thursday.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) fell 8.7% to $0.6208 in pre-market trading.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) fell 8.2% to $26.20 in pre-market trading.
- Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) shares fell 8.1% to $12.00 in pre-market trading. Murphy Oil is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 6.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) fell 8% to $1.16 in pre-market trading. Kitov closed its $35.0 million registered direct offering.
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) shares fell 6.6% to $55.75 in pre-market trading after rising over 9% on Thursday.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 6.5% to $21.01 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q1 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 5.4% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after gaining 5% on Thursday.
- NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) fell 3.3% to $97.99 in pre-market trading after reporting downbeat Q4 results.
