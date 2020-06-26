64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares jumped 135.3% to close at $7.30 after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares surged 105.8% to close at $6.75 after gaining around 46% on Wednesday.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares gained 96.2% to close at $6.26 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) rose 55.8% to close at $8.96 as the company said it will receive seven year quarterly royalty payment stream from Pfizer for sales of Rituximab Biosimilar.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares jumped 46% to close at $1.26. Kitov reported a $35.0 million registered direct offering on Tuesday.
- Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBCI) gained 39.1% to close at $15.61.
- PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYS) surged 37.1% to close at $10.60.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 30.9% to close at $31.25. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 10% on Wednesday as the company received a $71 million contract from thUS Department of Defense to scale up manufacture of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) gained 29.7% to close at $2.88.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) rose 28.5% to close at $4.83.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) climbed 26.6% to close at $16.29 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 23.2% to close at $5.10.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) gained 22.2% to close at $4.90 as the company priced 12 million share public offering of common stock at $3.75 per share.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) rose 21.8% to close at $9.28.
- BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) gained 21% to close at $16.54 after the company priced its 11.5 million share follow-on offering at $13.25 per share.
- Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRM) rose 20.7% to close at $57.54.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) surged 20.1% to close at $8.54.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) gained 20% to close at $2.76.
- Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) gained 19.4% to close at $17.75 after the company guided Q2 digital platform gross merchandise value of $605 million-$630 million. The company also expects adjusted EBIDTA loss to improve on a year-to-year basis.
- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: CABA) rose 19.4% to close at $9.78.
- VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) climbed 19.2% to close at $4.16 after the company secured its first purchase order for VeriPAS track and trace technology in the cannabis industry.
- Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ: NYMX) gained 18.9% to close at $3.96.
- Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ: FMCI) rose 18.1% to close at $17.95.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) gained 17.7% to close at $24.59.
- Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REPL) rose 17.6% to close at $25.95.
- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: INSE) shares gained 17.6% to close at $3.01 after the company reported a deal with lenders to amend covenants without requirement to raise added capital.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares surged 17% to close at $7.45.
- Retrophin, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTRX) shares rose 16.8% to close at $19.98.
- ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY) gained 16.6% to close at $2.53.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) climbed 15.1% to close at $342.16 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 profit forecast.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 14.9% to close at $9.35.
- Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE: ESTE) shares surged 14.7% to close at $3.04.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 14.2% to close at $6.35 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares gained 12.7% to close at $4.88.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) rose 12.4% to close at $29.92.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) rose 12% to close at $20.50 as the company reported a mutual deal to terminate its merger with CardWorks.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 9.6% to close at $53.35.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) gained 8.4% to close at $0.6638. GNC shares dropped 24% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 8.2% to close at $1.85 after the company announced the launch of its Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares rose 8% to close at $4.63. Cumulus Media completed the sale of a land in Bethesda, Maryland to Toll Brothers for $74.1 million.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 7.5% to close at $1.22 after the company raised its Q2 managed services bookings growth guidance.
Losers
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares tumbled 48.8% to close at $2.72 on Thursday after the company said it has commenced concurrent underwritten public offerings of $20 million in shares of its common stockand $60 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) fell 23.9% to close at $3.99 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 21.8% to close at $0.7685. The9 sharse jumped 59% on Wednesday after Jie Qin and Jun Zhu disclosed stakes in the company.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 21.8% to close at $49.22. uniQure reported a licensing agreement with CSL Behring to commercialize its hemophilia B gene therapy.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) dipped 21% to close at $2.44. Ideanomics MEG reported the official launch of its energy services unit through a deal with Zhongsen Tower.
- NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE: NGL) dropped 16.4% to close at $4.08.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) fell 14.1% to close at $8.31. Magenta Therapeutics priced its 7.5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- 500.com Limited (NYSE: WBAI) dipped 13.3% to close at $3.32.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) dipped 12.5% to close at $2.38.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) fell 12.3% to close at $4.05.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares slipped 12.2% to close at $4.02.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $29.38. KB Home reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 11.5% to close at $22.00.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 11.5% to close at $5.86.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) shares fell 11.4% to close at $0.75. Color Star Technology shares gained 24% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic deal with Mixx Lifestyle to set up its first offline site in New York City.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) fell 10.9% to close at $1.88.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares declined 10.4% to close at $2.51.
- Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) dropped 9.2% to close at $4.37 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dropped 9% to close at $4.54 after the company highlighted study published in 'JCI Insight' on tumor treatment resistance.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) fell 8.4% to close at $11.12 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 8.2% to close at $0.7211. After the closing bell, HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported that it has secured $10 million senior term loan from Silicon Valley Bank.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) shares tumbled 7.8% to close at $2.36.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares dipped 6.4% to close at $2.47.
