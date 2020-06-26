Market Overview

Ford F-150 Gets Fresh Interior But Mostly Maintains The Same Old Look On The Outside
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 26, 2020 7:06am   Comments
Ford is ushering in a new version of its popular F-150 truck laden with fresh interior but has kept changes to the exterior minimal. 

What Happened

On Thursday, Ford revealed the latest generation of its F-150 truck, broadcasting the event on Twitter. 

The truck’s exterior, as well as its engines and transmissions, remain the same as the previous generation, reported MarketWatch.
The newly introduced features include internet connectivity and a seat that allows for napping. The automaker will also introduce a new gas-electric hybrid version.

The last major changes made to the F-series were in 2014 when the truck received an aluminum cladding, previously F-150s were steel-clad. 

The hybrid truck’s 3.5-liter turbocharged V6 engine can also double up as an onsite generator. One version of the vehicle is capable of powering enough tools to frame a house. 

All F-150s are internet and laptop capable. Safety features include automatic emergency braking and pedestrian detection. 

Why It Matters

Ford has sold approximately 4.5 million trucks since 2014 despite facing stiff competition from General Motors Company's (NYSE: GM) Chevrolet and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.'s (NYSE: FCAU) Ram trucks. 

The F-series rakes in $42 billion in revenue for Ford in the United States, according to MarketWatch.

The prices were not announced during the event; current models start at under $29,000, with the highest price point around $80,000.

Price Action

Ford shares traded 0.50% higher at $6.06 in the after-hours session on Thursday. The shares had closed the regular session 1.34% higher at $6.03.

Image by Ford

Posted-In: Marketwatch pickup trucksNews Media General Best of Benzinga

