Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday

On Thursday, 17 companies set new 52-week lows.

Things to Consider:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) .

. The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low was Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) .

. Kaleyra (AMEX: KLR)'s stock traded down the lowest, falling 23.52% to reach a new 52-week low.

Stocks that set new 52-week lows on Thursday are as follows:

Madison Square Garden (NYSE: MSGS) shares set a new yearly low of $148.31 this morning. The stock was down 1.46% on the session.

Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $17.38. Shares then traded down 4.17%.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Thursday morning of $6.27. Shares then traded up 1.16%.

9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares hit a yearly low of $3.98 today morning. The stock was down 12.98% on the session.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ: VREX) stock hit a yearly low of $14.50 this morning. The stock then moved up 1.34% for the day.

Matthews International (NASDAQ: MATW) shares set a new 52-week low of $17.03 today morning. The stock traded down 1.62% over the session.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock moved down 4.82% over Thursday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $7.81 to open trading.

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) shares fell to $1.78 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved up 1.66%.

GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) shares set a new 52-week low of $2.58 today morning. The stock traded down 2.21% over the session.

Global Indemnity (NASDAQ: GBLI) stock set a new 52-week low of $22.04 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 0.67%.

CorEnergy Infr Trust (NYSE: CORR) stock set a new 52-week low of $9.16 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 1.81%.

Kaleyra (AMEX: KLR) shares reached a new 52-week low of $3.85 on Thursday morning, later moving down 23.52% over the rest of the day.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) stock set a new 52-week low of $1.15 on Thursday morning, with shares later moving down 4.49%.

Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit $6.51 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week low. The stock later traded up 3.15% over the course of the day.

Tailored Brands (NYSE: TLRD) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.82 on Thursday morning, with shares moving down 5.75%.

Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares were down 1.67% over the session, having began the day with a 52-week low of $2.55.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ: VCNX) stock fell to a new 52-week low on Thursday morning at $3.23, and later moved up 6.08% over the session.

