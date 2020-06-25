Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

On Thursday, 73 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteworthy Points:

The largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) .

. The smallest company by market cap to hit a new 52-week high was Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) .

. Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) was the biggest gainer, trading up 125.81% to reach its 52-week high.

Here is a list of stocks that set new 52-week highs on Thursday:

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ: TMUS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $111.58 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.51%.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) stock hit a yearly high price of $217.86. The stock was up 5.66% for the day.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) stock made a new 52-week high of $260.29 Thursday. The stock was up 0.63% for the day.

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $264.87 on Thursday morning, moving up 7.87%.

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.20 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.1%.

McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $180.86. The stock traded up 3.46% on the session.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) shares were up 1.27% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $185.76.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares hit a new 52-week high of $100.25. The stock traded up 0.41% on the session.

CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $108.33. The stock traded up 3.03% on the session.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ: COUP) shares hit a new 52-week high of $275.75. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares hit a yearly high of $50.75. The stock traded down 0.55% on the session.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock made a new 52-week high of $57.99 Thursday. The stock was up 2.38% for the day.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) stock hit a yearly high price of $342.90. The stock was up 13.89% for the day.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $82.36 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.91%.

Avalara (NYSE: AVLR) shares broke to $138.10 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 4.68%.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 1.89% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $56.88 for a change of up 1.89%.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ: UTHR) stock made a new 52-week high of $127.77 Thursday. The stock was up 2.04% for the day.

Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) stock hit a yearly high price of $82.68. The stock was up 3.97% for the day.

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares reached a new 52-week high of $14.25 on Thursday morning.

LHC Group (NASDAQ: LHCG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $171.01 on Thursday morning, moving up 1.42%.

Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) shares set a new yearly high of $139.10 this morning. The stock was up 2.49% on the session.

BlackLine (NASDAQ: BL) shares were up 2.58% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $84.14 for a change of up 2.58%.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares were up 6.75% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $87.86.

SVMK (NASDAQ: SVMK) shares set a new 52-week high of $24.03 on Thursday, moving up 2.13%.

Alarm.com Holdings (NASDAQ: ALRM) shares hit a new 52-week high of $65.02. The stock traded up 1.59% on the session.

Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) shares hit $76.35 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.37%.

Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) shares hit a new 52-week high of $41.30. The stock traded up 5.51% on the session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $30.35 on Thursday morning, moving up 21.49%.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ: IGMS) shares were down 0.13% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $80.38.

Futu Holdings (NASDAQ: FUTU) shares were up 2.41% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.20 for a change of up 2.41%.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ: YMAB) shares were up 0.76% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $50.49.

Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) shares hit a yearly high of $29.96. The stock traded up 1.34% on the session.

EverQuote (NASDAQ: EVER) shares set a new yearly high of $62.58 this morning. The stock was up 5.71% on the session.

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares set a new 52-week high of $86.46 on Thursday, moving up 4.74%.

Cerus (NASDAQ: CERS) shares set a new yearly high of $7.05 this morning. The stock was up 3.83% on the session.

Repay Holdings (NASDAQ: RPAY) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $27.91 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 3.7%.

Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $26.37 on Thursday.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RYTM) shares were down 4.34% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $25.86 for a change of down 4.34%.

Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RLMD) shares were up 6.24% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $54.00.

CryoPort (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares were up 0.55% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.97.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ: REPL) shares broke to $25.44 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 13.92%.

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $26.94 with a daily change of up 2.48%.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares were up 3.33% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $19.67.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ: APPS) stock set a new 52-week high of $11.92 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 5.45%.

AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $26.43. Shares traded up 1.23%.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ: VIVO) stock hit a yearly high price of $21.18. The stock was up 6.43% for the day.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares were up 13.97% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $7.38 for a change of up 13.97%.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $8.56. Shares traded up 2.86%.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $9.24. The stock traded up 0.14% on the session.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $10.25. The stock traded down 3.94% after hitting a new high.

LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ: LFAC) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $10.85 with a daily change of up 1.51%.

Vaxart (NASDAQ: VXRT) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $5.00. Shares traded up 47.65%.

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) shares broke to $8.74 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.

Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares were up 9.56% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $11.82.

Auburn National Bancorp (NASDAQ: AUBN) shares set a new yearly high of $65.55 this morning. The stock later traded down 1.16% on the session.

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares reached a new 52-week high of $16.04 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.32%.

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ: LQDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $12.07 Thursday. The stock was up 3.36% for the day.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: FENC) stock set a new 52-week high of $9.75 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.81%.

VOXX International (NASDAQ: VOXX) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.19. The stock traded up 2.95% on the session.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ: AMRK) stock made a new 52-week high of $19.90 Thursday. The stock later traded down 1.4% for the day.

Envela (AMEX: ELA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $4.94 on Thursday morning, moving up 11.23%.

Research Frontiers (NASDAQ: REFR) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $5.69.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ: EPIX) stock made a new 52-week high of $6.29 Thursday. The stock then traded down 1.48% for the day.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ: OBCI) stock made a new 52-week high of $14.96 Thursday. The stock was up 27.27% for the day.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE: DLNG) shares were down 1.82% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3.97.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) stock hit a yearly high price of $4.91. The stock was up 12.68% for the day.

Kitov Pharma (NASDAQ: KTOV) stock made a new 52-week high of $1.40 Thursday. The stock was up 39.05% for the day.

Puhui Wealth Investment (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $6.25 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 60.67%.

Ekso Bionics Holdings (NASDAQ: EKSO) stock hit a yearly high price of $8.76. The stock was up 125.81% for the day.

Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) shares broke to $1.01 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.24%.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ: APVO) shares set a new 52-week high of $11.70 on Thursday, moving up 48.17%.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ: SUMR) shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72.

shares were down 0.28% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $7.72. Sino-Global Shipping (NASDAQ: SINO) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $0.98 with a daily change of up 22.27%.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.