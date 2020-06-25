Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why JPMorgan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 3:03pm   Comments
Share:
Why JPMorgan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were trading higher Thursday after Federal Deposit Insurance Commission officials reportedly said Volcker Rule restrictions would be eased for banks, according to CNBC

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its target price from $101 to $106.

JPMorgan Chase shares were trading 2.75% higher at $97.26 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.10 and a 52-week low of $76.91.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Chase Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JPM)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
American Airlines Plans To Raise $3.5B In Funding To Fly Through The Pandemic
Murky Dividend Picture Puts Bearish Bank ETF In The Spotlight
Grocery Retailer Albertsons Plans To Raise $1.3B In IPO
Morgan Stanley Will 'Vigorously Defend' Accusations Of Systemic Bias By Bank's Former Diversity Chief In Court
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com