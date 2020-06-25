Why JPMorgan's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) shares were trading higher Thursday after Federal Deposit Insurance Commission officials reportedly said Volcker Rule restrictions would be eased for banks, according to CNBC.

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised its target price from $101 to $106.

JPMorgan Chase shares were trading 2.75% higher at $97.26 during the time of publication on Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $141.10 and a 52-week low of $76.91.

Related Links:

JPMorgan Chase Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings Beat

JPMorgan Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates