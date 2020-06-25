Why DraftKings Stock Is Lower Today

DraftKings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares were trading lower on Thursday after Rpii DK LLC decreased its share stake in the company from 8.1% to 6.2%.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The firm provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities.

DraftKings shares were trading down 4.95% at $35.70 at the time of publication Thursday. The stock has a 52-week high of $44.79 and a 52-week low of $9.76.

