Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 2:32pm   Comments
Share:
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Peloton (NASDAQ: PTON) shares were trading higher on Thursday as investors weigh increasing U.S. coronavirus cases.

The surge in cases could lead to gym closings and social distancing measures, providing a tailwind for home fitness platforms.

Raymond James reinstated an Outperform rating on the stock Thursday and announced a $65 price target.

Peloton is an exercise equipment and media company that was founded in 2012 and launched with help from a Kickstarter funding campaign in 2013.

Peloton shares were trading up 2.32% at $56.84 at the time of publication.

The stock has a 52-week high of $58 and a 52-week low of $17.70.

Related Links:

Analysts Favor Peloton As Stay-At-Home Customers Take To Home Workouts

Peloton Reports Mixed Q3 Earnings, Fitness Subscribers Up 94%

Photo courtesy of Peloton. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PTON)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
KeyBanc Stretches Peloton Price Target On At-Home Exercise Opportunity
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Why Peloton's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com