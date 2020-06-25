46 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EKSO) shares climbed 133% to $7.22 after the company received FDA clearance to market its EksoNR robotic exoskeleton.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) gained 73.7% to $9.99 as the company said it will receive seven year quarterly royalty payment stream from Pfizer for sales of Rituximab Biosimilar.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) shares climbed 40.5% to $4.4802 after the company signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Attwill Medical Solutions Sterilflow, LP.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares climbed 31.7% to $4.32 after gaining around 46% on Wednesday.
- GNC Holdings Inc (NYSE: GNC) gained 28.8% to $0.7886. GNC shares dropped 24% on Wednesday after the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
- Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATHX) climbed 26.6% to $2.81.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 24.6% to $1.0750. Kitov reported a $35.0 million registered direct offering on Tuesday.
- Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) climbed 21.1% to $15.58 after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 18.5% to $28.28. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares surged over 10% on Wednesday as the company received a $71 million contract from thUS Department of Defense to scale up manufacture of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) surged 17.8% to $2.71.
- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALBO) rose 17.7% to $31.32.
- Farfetch Limited (NASDAQ: FTCH) gained 17.6% to $17.49 after the company guided Q2 digital platform gross merchandise value of $605 million-$630 million. The company also expects adjusted EBIDTA loss to improve on a year-to-year basis.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) surged 16.1% to $8.26.
- ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ: ASLN) gained 15.1% to $2.4401.
- VerifyMe Inc (NASDAQ: VRME) climbed 14.6% to $4.00 after the company secured its first purchase order for VeriPAS track and trace technology in the cannabis industry.
- Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ: KERN) gained 14.4% to $9.31.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 13.7% to $6.32 after gaining around 9% on Wednesday.
- Envela Corporation (NYSE: ELA) shares gained 13.2% to $4.90.
- FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE: FDS) climbed 12.7% to $334.91 after the company reported upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY20 profit forecast.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) rose 12.3% to $4.65.
- Viela Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) gained 12% to $54.53.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) shares surged 10.1% to $7.01.
- Ally Financial Inc (NYSE: ALLY) rose 9% to $19.96 as the company reported a mutual deal to terminate its merger with CardWorks.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 8.3% to $9.20. Workhorse Group gained over 22% on Wednesday after the company announced that it successfully passed the federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ: SFET) gained 7.6% to $1.84 after the company announced the launch of its Perimeter Access Orchestration Fabric.
- IZEA Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares gained 6.2% to $1.2050 after the company raised its Q2 managed services bookings growth guidance.
- Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ: CMLS) shares rose 5.7% to $4.5350. Cumulus Media completed the sale of a land in Bethesda, Maryland to Toll Brothers for $74.1 million.
Losers
- Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: XERS) shares dipped 39.7% to $3.20 after the company said it has commenced concurrent underwritten public offerings of $20 million in shares of its common stockand $60 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2025.
- The9 Limited (NASDAQ: NCTY) fell 22.1% to $0.7658. The9 sharse jumped 59% on Wednesday after Jie Qin and Jun Zhu disclosed stakes in the company.
- uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ: QURE) fell 20.3% to $50.14. uniQure reported a licensing agreement with CSL Behring to commercialize its hemophilia B gene therapy.
- Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSE: KLR) fell 19.6% to $4.2150 after the company reported pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGTA) fell 18.3% to $7.90. Magenta Therapeutics priced its 7.5 million share public offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) dropped 14.4% to $4.27 after the company highlighted study published in 'JCI Insight' on tumor treatment resistance.
- Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: HHT) shares fell 13.4% to $0.7324. Color Star Technology shares gained 24% on Wednesday after the company announced a strategic deal with Mixx Lifestyle to set up its first offline site in New York City.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) declined 13.4% to $2.675. Ideanomics MEG reported the official launch of its energy services unit through a deal with Zhongsen Tower.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) dropped 13.2% to $4.0101.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares declined 12.1% to $2.46.
- China Index Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CIH) dipped 11.8% to $2.40.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) shares tumbled 11.5% to $2.265.
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) shares fell 11.4% to $29.54. KB Home reported upbeat profit for its second quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 10.6% to $22.26.
- Armstrong Flooring, Inc. (NYSE: AFI) shares dipped 10.2% to $2.37.
- Quantum Corp (NASDAQ: QMCO) dropped 9.7% to $4.3450 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) fell 9.4% to $10.99 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common stock.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 7.5% to $6.12.
- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTGM) fell 6.4% to $0.7352.
