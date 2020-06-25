62 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares climbed 118.7% to close at $43.00 on Wednesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares gained 45.8% to close at $3.28.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares rose 39.8% to close at $3.30 after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 26.3% to close at $4.99.
- Otelco Inc. (NASDAQ: OTEL) rose 24.3% to close at $10.19.
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) climbed 24% to close at $0.8462 after the company announced a strategic deal with Mixx Lifestyle to set up its first offline site in New York City. The company also established its offline entertainment and education network.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 22.5% to close at $8.51. Workhorse Group shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) gained 19.9% to close at $3.19. Vaxart is set to join Russell 3000 Index.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) climbed 19.2% to close at $2.80.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) gained 18.8% to close at $47.86.
- Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FPRX) surged 18.4% to close at $6.95.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) gained 18.1% to close at $6.01.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 17.7% to close at $7.57 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $6 to $14. Canaccord Genuity also raised the price target from $7 to $8.5.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) gained 17.4% to close at $3.64.
- Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) shares climbed 17% to close at $4.14.
- Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) gained 16.3% to close at $23.94 after the company was added to the Russell 3000 Index.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) gained 14.9% to close at $3.17.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) rose 14.5% to close at $2.52.
- Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAVA) climbed 14.3% to close at $3.20. Cassava Sciences, will be added to the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes, effective Friday, June 26, 2020.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) surged 12.5% to close at $3.14. Luckin Coffee dropped 12% on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq for failure to file its Annual report.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 12% to close at $21.06 after the company announced initiation of multi-center Phase 3 (LOSVID) trial with losmapimod for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 11.7% to close at $26.66. Jefferies lifted Translate Bio price target from $17 to $29 to reflect Sanofi collaboration.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 11.3% to close at $77.50. The rise might be potentially related to investor speculation surrounding the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate amid an increase in cases in some US states.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 10.7% to close at $23.87. Inovio Pharmaceuticals jumped 41% on Tuesday after the company received a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares rose 8.4% to close at $53.10. Dell is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 8.3% to close at $11.67.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 7.4% to close at $6.39.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 6.9% to close at $1.55 after the company announced IBM Watson Health has selected the company to receive 18 months of use of the IBM Clinical Development solution, free-of-charge.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) rose 6.9% to close at $3.12 after the company announced it will buyback $20 million of its common stock.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 6.1% to close at $4.56.
Losers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares tumbled 32.3% to close at $0.4265 on Wednesday after the company priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 51,400,000 units at $0.35 per unit.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares dropped 25.7% to close at $0.2899 as the company priced its $5.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares fell 22.6% to close at $34.56 after the API and EIA reported a build in crude oil inventories.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares declined 21.9% to close at $7.58 after the company priced its 2.188 million share offering at $8 per share.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 20.5% to close at $22.73 after the company cut Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 18.6% to close at $0.2705.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 18.4% to close at $2.09 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 18% to close at $4.91.
- KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLXE) fell 17.5% to close at $2.36.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 16.8% to close at $3.26.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 16.2% to close at $7.36 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) fell 16.2% to close at $7.88.
- Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRPA) dipped 16% to close at $2.05.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 15.8% to close at $2.50. China Automotive reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Integrated Media Technology Limited (NASDAQ: IMTE) fell 15.8% to close at $3.90.
- Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) dipped 15.6% to close at $11.02. BMO Capital downgraded Criteo from Outperform to Market Perform and lowered the price target from $16 to $13.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 15.6% to close at $2.38 amid investor concerns of a resurgence in coronavirus cases.
- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) dropped 15.2% to close at $2.56.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) fell 15.1% to close at $4.40 following Q1 results.
- Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) dropped 14.8% to close at $3.23.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 14.4% to close at $6.77.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 14.1% to close at $2.01.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 13.2% to close at $1.18 after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 13.1% to close at $13.03 after S&P Global downgraded the company from BBB- to BB-. The company has struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has slowed demand for travel and cruises.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 12.1% to close at $1.16.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 10.9% to close at $0.9801.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 10.8% to close at $0.2764 following a 7% rise on Tuesday.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) dropped 10% to close at $1.98.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares dropped 9.5% to close at $6.28.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 9.2% to close at $5.45.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 7.4% to close at $0.5336. Novan shares gained 20% on Tuesday after the company announced it was granted a Canadian patent titled 'Nitric Oxide Releasing Pharmaceuticals Compositions.'
- TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) fell 6.6% to close at $19.89 after the company filed for a 3 million share common stock offering.
