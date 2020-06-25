Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Data on durable goods orders for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. New orders are projected to rise 10% for May, versus a 17.7% drop in April.
- Gross Domestic Product report for the first quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The third estimate for GDP is likely to remain unrevised at 5% contraction.
- Data on international trade in goods for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The US goods deficit is projected to shrink to $68.2 billion last month from April’s $70.7 billion.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect 1.38 million new claims for the June 20 week versus 1.508 million claims in the June 13 week.
- Data on corporate profits for the first quarter will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise to -9 in June from a reading of -19 in May.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta President Raphael Bostic will speak at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester is set to speak at 12:00 p.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
