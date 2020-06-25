Market Overview

Caesars Introduces 'Universal Mask Policy' At All Properties
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 25, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Caesars Introduces 'Universal Mask Policy' At All Properties

Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR), a casino operator, announced a policy that mandates wearing face masks at all its properties.

What Happened

The “Universal Mask Policy,” effective midnight Thursday, applies to all employees, vendors, contractors, passersby, and guests.

The policy requires that everyone indoors must wear a mask at all times, except when eating or drinking. 

Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment, said in a statement, “We are immediately requiring everyone in our properties to wear masks, because the scientific evidence strongly suggests that wearing masks and practicing social distancing may be the most important deterrents to spreading COVID-19 from person to person.”

Why It Matters

According to Caesars Entertainment, the mask rule will apply to open businesses in Louisiana, Mississippi, Iowa, Missouri, Nevada, and Indiana.

Patrons will also have to follow the rule at tribal properties in Arizona, California, and North Carolina.

Additional properties as and when they reopen in Maryland,  Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Illinois, and Ontario will also enforce the universal mask policy.

Non-compliance will lead to removal after being asked to wear a mask. 

Previously, masks were needed only for participating in table games without barriers at the company’s Las Vegas properties, as mandated by the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Caesars Entertainment has joined AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), which is also requiring guests to wear masks nationwide. The theatre chain reversed course on masks after an outcry from its customers.

Price Action

On Wednesday, Caesars Entertainment shares closed 3.21% lower at $12.05.

