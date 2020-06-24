Market Overview

White House Navarro Says Trump Has Directed US Trade Rep To Monitor Whether China Is Buying US Lobsters Under Phase 1 Trade Deal

Benzinga Newsdesk , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 5:34pm   Comments
