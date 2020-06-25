Huntsmen's Seth 'Scump' Abner Talks Retirement, Censorship In 'Call Of Duty' League

Seth "Scump" Abner is a veteran in "Call of Duty" esports, and he has been quite vocal about the state of the league and "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare."

The player slammed the game in a video with other NRG members, labeling "Modern Warfare" as "trash." His comments attracted a fine from Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI).

In an episode of "The Eavesdrop Podcast" with Huntsmen CEO Hector "H3CZ" Rodriguez, Scump cautiously addressed the issue.

"I'm scared, I'm scared now," Scump joked. "They got me on a leash ... I spoke honestly, and I'm not allowed to do that. We constantly [create content around MW] and sometimes it's gonna, you know, lead back to an opinion about 'Call of Duty,' which is what we play everyday."

It was obvious he had more to say about the issue of censorship in the league, but avoided the topic.

"Modern Warfare" has had mixed reactions on the competitive side of the title. Players like Damon "Karma" Barlow have embraced retirement due to the game.

Scump broached the idea of retirement and becoming a full-time content creator. He revealed that he was contracted through the next "Call of Duty" title, but after that, it's his choice.

"Realistically, I think, I don't know. My max would probably be like four years, my max like left," he said.

"It's hard to tell, you can't put a pin in it and be like this will be my final year." Scump said he understands that he has options, and added that his decision could depend on other factors, including the state of "Call of Duty" and whether another game manages to catch his eye.