Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Castor Maritime's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 3:13pm   Comments
Share:
Why Castor Maritime's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Castor Maritime Inc (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares were trading lower Wednesday after the company priced an $18-million public offering.

Castor Maritime is a provider of worldwide seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, scrap metal, among others. The company's revenues are derived from time charter, bareboat charter and spot charter contracts.

Castor Maritime shares were trading down 33.16% at 42 cents at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $5.28 and a 52-week low of 38 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CTRM)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Plunges 700 Points; BioSig Technologies Shares Drop
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Color Star Technology Shares Surge
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Winnebago Industries Beats Q3 Views
11 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Offerings Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com