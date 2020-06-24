Why Workhorse's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares were trading higher Wednesday on continued strength after the company announced that it successfully passed the federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.

Workhorse Group is a technology company. It designs, develops, manufactures and sells high-performance, medium-duty trucks with powertrain components under the Workhorse chassis brand. The company's products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis.

Workhorse Group shares were trading up 25.61% at $8.73 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $10 and a 52-week low of $1.32.

Photo courtesy of Workhorse.