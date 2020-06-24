Why Spirit AeroSystems Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) shares are trading lower on Wednesday after reports the FAA issued an airworthiness directive on the Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) 737 MAX.

Spirit AeroSystems designs and manufactures aerostructures for commercial and military aircraft. The company operates in three reportable segments namely: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The company builds parts for the 737 MAX. The majority of the revenue is generated from the United States.

Spirit AeroSystems shares were trading down 5.17% at $22.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $92.81 and a 52-week low of $13.69.

