Why Lakeland Industries Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ: LAKE) shares were trading higher on Wednesday after the company was added to the Russell 3000 Index.

The company's protective apparel has attracted investor interest amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Lakeland Industries manufactures and sells safety garments and accessories for the industrial protective clothing market. It offers limited use and disposable protective clothing, chemical protective suits and firefighting and heat protective apparel. Its customers include integrated oil, chemical and petrochemical, utilities, automobile, steel, glass, construction, smelting, munition plants, janitorial, pharmaceutical, mortuaries and scientific and medical laboratories.

Lakeland Industries shares were trading up 17.29% at $24.15 at the time of publication Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week range between $28 and $9.70.