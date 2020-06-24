Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 15 stocks hit new 52-week lows.
Key Facts:
- SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM)'s stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 37.94% to reach a new 52-week low.
During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:
- SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $24.58. Shares then traded down 3.36%.
- Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock hit a yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.
- Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.33. Shares then traded down 5.63%.
- Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) shares fell to $2.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%.
- 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.
- ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) stock moved down 8.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.30 to open trading.
- Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.
- Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.
- GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.
- Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) shares fell to $5.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.
- Kaleyra (AMEX: KLR) shares fell to $5.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.62%.
- Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares fell to $1.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.44%.
- Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.
- Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.05% on the session.
- Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 37.94% for the day.
