Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 15 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

Key Facts:

SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low

was the smallest company when considering market cap to set a new 52-week low Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM)'s stock moved significantly downwards, trading down 37.94% to reach a new 52-week low.

During the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $24.58. Shares then traded down 3.36%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $24.58. Shares then traded down 3.36%. Momo (NASDAQ: MOMO) stock hit a yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% for the day.

stock hit a yearly low of $18.13 this morning. The stock was down 4.63% for the day. Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE: ESRT) stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.33. Shares then traded down 5.63%.

stock dropped to a yearly low on Wednesday morning of $6.33. Shares then traded down 5.63%. Genworth Finl (NYSE: GNW) shares fell to $2.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%.

shares fell to $2.45 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 5.0%. 9F (NASDAQ: JFU) shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day.

shares began trading with a new 52-week low of $4.50 on Wednesday. The stock was down 8.6% for the day. ChampionX (NYSE: CHX) stock moved down 8.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.30 to open trading.

stock moved down 8.87% over Wednesday's trading session after setting a new 52-week low of $9.30 to open trading. Diamond S Shipping (NYSE: DSSI) stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.16% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $8.04 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.16% on the session. Cheetah Mobile (NYSE: CMCM) stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $1.81 to begin trading. The stock was down 6.92% on the session. GasLog (NYSE: GLOG) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.13% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.60 to begin trading. The stock was down 7.13% on the session. Aesthetic Medical Intl (NASDAQ: AIH) shares fell to $5.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%.

shares fell to $5.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 1.8%. Kaleyra (AMEX: KLR) shares fell to $5.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.62%.

shares fell to $5.20 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 8.62%. Briggs & Stratton (NYSE: BGG) shares fell to $1.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.44%.

shares fell to $1.28 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week low. Shares then moved down 9.44%. Synalloy (NASDAQ: SYNL) stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.55% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $7.25 to begin trading. The stock was down 2.55% on the session. Panhandle Oil and Gas (NYSE: PHX) shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.05% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $2.66 this morning. The stock was down 9.05% on the session. Castor Maritime (NASDAQ: CTRM) stock hit a yearly low of $0.38 this morning. The stock was down 37.94% for the day.

Benzinga will update traders on these companies going forward. If these companies break to a new level, Benzinga will be the first to report on it.