Domino's Pizza Wants To Help With Your Postponed Wedding
Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 25, 2020 12:28pm   Comments
Planning a wedding is hard enough, and postponing it due to the coronavirus pandemic is even worse.

While a delicious and free pizza won't replace the joy associated with a new marriage, it will lift spirits — or so says pizza chain Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ)

What Happened: Domino's launched Wednesday a "Rain Check Registry" where friends and families can deliver a pizza to the would-be married couple, the company said in a press release.

Couples who postpone their wedding can create a registry on Domino's and select a theme.

Couples can choose from "Small Wedding Now, Big Celebration Later" or "Bridal Shower, but Make it Virtual." After creating a registry, the couple can share their wish list on their social media pages with a unique URL.

Why It's Important: The Domino's initiative borders on silly, but still demonstrates a desire to remain relevant to consumers through fun and attention-grabbing marketing campaigns.

"We created Domino's Wedding Registry because pizza-loving couples have shared over the years how Domino's pizza was a part of their big day," said Kate Trumbull, Domino's vice president of advertising. "With so many weddings being postponed or scaled back in 2020, we knew those couples might need some extra love from those around them, because everything is better with pizza."

What's Next: All gifts are delivered to the couple in the form of Domino's eGift cards.

Domino's stock was trading down slightly at $375.40 Thursday.

Posted-In: food Pizza WeddingsNews Restaurants Events General Best of Benzinga

