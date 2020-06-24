Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 12:32pm   Comments
Share:

On Wednesday, 36 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE)
  • Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ: WINS) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 140.59% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

  • Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares hit $2,796.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $258.75 on Wednesday morning.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $441.87.
  • Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 2.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95.
  • CoStar Gr (NASDAQ: CSGP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $747.11. Shares traded down 3.81%.
  • DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were down 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $172.21.
  • Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were down 2.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.82.
  • Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.25 on Wednesday.
  • Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $250.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 4.31%.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $50.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.
  • HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $231.06. Shares later traded down 2.96%.
  • GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $82.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.25%.
  • Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.66 for a change of up 0.61%.
  • Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.24.
  • Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.21. The stock later traded down 0.84% on the session.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares set a new yearly high of $25.60 this morning. The stock was up 12.38% on the session.
  • Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.22%.
  • Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares were down 4.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.98.
  • Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares hit $22.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.02%.
  • Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares were down 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.82.
  • Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares hit $80.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.7%.
  • BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.49 Wednesday morning.
  • Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.23. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.
  • DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were down 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.09 for a change of down 3.49%.
  • Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares broke to $28.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.9%.
  • OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.95. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.
  • AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares broke to $26.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.
  • GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares broke to $10.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.
  • Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.24% for the day.
  • Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ: WINS) shares were up 140.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.64.
  • Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.18 this morning. The stock was up 26.62% on the session.
  • Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $10.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.
  • Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.65. The stock traded down 5.26% on the session.
  • Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, further moving down 1.23%.
  • Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LODE)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com