Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 36 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Interesting Highlights:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) was the largest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

The smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high was Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE)

Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ: WINS) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 140.59% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday are as follows:

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares hit $2,796.00 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) shares reached a new 52-week high of $258.75 on Wednesday morning.

NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $441.87.

Snap (NYSE: SNAP) shares were down 2.13% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $23.95.

CoStar Gr (NASDAQ: CSGP) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $747.11. Shares traded down 3.81%.

DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) shares were down 0.66% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $172.21.

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH) shares were down 2.53% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $99.82.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $57.25 on Wednesday.

Wix.com (NASDAQ: WIX) stock set a new 52-week high of $250.95 Wednesday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 4.31%.

Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $50.42 this morning. The stock was up 0.12% on the session.

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) stock on Wednesday broke to a yearly high of $231.06. Shares later traded down 2.96%.

GDS Holdings (NASDAQ: GDS) shares broke to $82.10 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of down 2.25%.

Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HZNP) shares were up 0.61% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $54.66 for a change of up 0.61%.

Sprott Physical Gold (ARCA: PHYS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Wednesday morning, hitting $14.24.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ: SDGR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $84.21. The stock later traded down 0.84% on the session.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) shares set a new yearly high of $25.60 this morning. The stock was up 12.38% on the session.

Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.75 on Wednesday morning, moving up 13.22%.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) shares were down 4.06% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $44.98.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE: MYOV) shares hit $22.07 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.02%.

Trupanion (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares were down 1.88% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $42.82.

Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares hit $80.69 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 9.7%.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) stock set a new 52-week high of $61.49 Wednesday morning.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ: PASG) stock hit a yearly high price of $38.23. The stock was up 3.9% for the day.

DRDGold (NYSE: DRD) shares were down 3.49% on Wednesday to hit a new 52-week high of $15.09 for a change of down 3.49%.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares broke to $28.09 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 11.9%.

OneSpan (NASDAQ: OSPN) stock hit a yearly high price of $25.95. The stock was down 0.67% for the day.

AGM Gr Hldgs (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares broke to $26.04 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.04%.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ: GXGX) shares broke to $10.14 on Wednesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.1%.

Kamada (NASDAQ: KMDA) stock made a new 52-week high of $9.91 Wednesday. The stock was up 3.24% for the day.

Wins Finance Holdings (NASDAQ: WINS) shares were up 140.59% on Wednesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $76.64.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) shares set a new yearly high of $9.18 this morning. The stock was up 26.62% on the session.

Brainstorm Cell (NASDAQ: BCLI) shares hit $10.88 on Wednesday morning, setting a new 52-week high.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ: LUMO) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $17.29 on Wednesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.36%.

Escalade (NASDAQ: ESCA) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.65. The stock traded down 5.26% on the session.

Alio Gold (AMEX: ALO) shares reached a new 52-week high of $1.17 on Wednesday morning, further moving down 1.23%.

Comstock Mining (AMEX: LODE) stock made a new 52-week high of $0.89 Wednesday. The stock was up 2.0% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.