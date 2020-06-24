Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 24, 2020 12:19pm   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares jumped 228.1% to $64.51.
  • Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares gained 62.3% to $3.83 after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
  • Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 26.7% to $2.85.
  • BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) rose 22.7% to $2.70.
  • Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) climbed 21.6% to $0.83 after the company announced a strategic deal with Mixx Lifestyle to set up its first offline site in New York City. The company also established its offline entertainment and education network.
  • Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 21.5% to $13.08.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 17.8% to $2.77.
  • Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 17.3% to $7.54 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $6 to $14. Canaccord Genuity also raised the price target from $7 to $8.5.
  • Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 16% to $27.68. Jefferies lifted Translate Bio price target from $17 to $29 to reflect Sanofi collaboration.
  • Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 15.5% to $8.02. Workhorse Group shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
  • Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 13.8% to $21.40 after the company announced initiation of multi-center Phase 3 (LOSVID) trial with losmapimod for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 13.3% to $78.90. The rise might be potentially related to investor speculation surrounding the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate amid an increase in cases in some US states.
  • Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) surged 13.3% to $3.16. Luckin Coffee dropped 12% on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq for failure to file its Annual report.
  • Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 12.6% to $24.24. Inovio Pharmaceuticals jumped 41% on Tuesday after the company received a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
  • Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 12.6% to $6.70.
  • KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 12.5% to $2.64 after climbing 8% on Tuesday.
  • Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 11.5% to $4.80.
  • Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 9% to $1.58 after the company announced IBM Watson Health has selected the company to receive 18 months of use of the IBM Clinical Development solution, free-of-charge.
  • Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 8.1% to $9.66 after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
  • Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares rose 8% to $52.88. Dell is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) rose 7.7% to $3.1450 after the company announced it will buyback $20 million of its common stock.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dipped 38% to $0.3911 after the company priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 51,400,000 units at $0.35 per unit.
  • Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 27% to $0.2847 as the company priced its $5.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
  • Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 21.6% to $5.15. Fuwei Films shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results.
  • BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares fell 20.7% to $7.70 after the company priced its 2.188 million share offering at $8 per share.
  • Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dropped 18.6% to $2.0850 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
  • Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 17.2% to $23.67 after the company cut Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
  • Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 16.6% to $3.2701.
  • China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 16.2% to $2.4899. China Automotive reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
  • Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 16.1% to $21.80 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
  • Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 15.9% to $5.04.
  • Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 15.1% to $14.78.
  • Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 14.6% to $7.50 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
  • Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 14.5% to $6.76.
  • Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 14.1% to $2.0099.
  • China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) fell 13.8% to $2.9990 after jumping more than 40% on Tuesday.
  • Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) dropped 12.5% to $1.9250.
  • Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 12.4% to $2.62. Ideanomics shares dropped over 9% on Tuesday after disclosing a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
  • Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares dropped 11.7% to $6.13.
  • Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 11% to $1.21 after declining 6% on Tuesday.
  • Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 10.9% to $1.1789.
  • Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 10.7% to $13.39 after S&P Global downgraded the company from BBB- to BB-. The company has struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has slowed demand for travel and cruises.
  • Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 10.5% to $0.2975.
  • Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 10.4% to $0.9852.
  • Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 10% to $0.5188. Novan shares gained 20% on Tuesday after the company announced it was granted a Canadian patent titled 'Nitric Oxide Releasing Pharmaceuticals Compositions.'
  • Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 10% to $0.2792 following a 7% rise on Tuesday.
  • Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 9.5% to $5.43.
  • TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) fell 8% to $19.62 after the company filed for a 3 million share common stock offering.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXAS + AVGR)

Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 5%; Color Star Technology Shares Surge
9 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
10 Energy Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
34 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
14 Energy Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com