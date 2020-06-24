48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Wins Finance Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: WINS) shares jumped 228.1% to $64.51.
- Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTIB) shares gained 62.3% to $3.83 after gaining around 9% on Tuesday.
- Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: PHCF) shares rose 26.7% to $2.85.
- BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA) rose 22.7% to $2.70.
- Color Star Technology Co Ltd (NASDAQ: HHT) climbed 21.6% to $0.83 after the company announced a strategic deal with Mixx Lifestyle to set up its first offline site in New York City. The company also established its offline entertainment and education network.
- Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: DUO) rose 21.5% to $13.08.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) gained 17.8% to $2.77.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) shares rose 17.3% to $7.54 after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $6 to $14. Canaccord Genuity also raised the price target from $7 to $8.5.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) climbed 16% to $27.68. Jefferies lifted Translate Bio price target from $17 to $29 to reflect Sanofi collaboration.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) rose 15.5% to $8.02. Workhorse Group shares jumped 17% on Tuesday after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FULC) gained 13.8% to $21.40 after the company announced initiation of multi-center Phase 3 (LOSVID) trial with losmapimod for hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares climbed 13.3% to $78.90. The rise might be potentially related to investor speculation surrounding the company's coronavirus vaccine candidate amid an increase in cases in some US states.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) surged 13.3% to $3.16. Luckin Coffee dropped 12% on Tuesday after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq for failure to file its Annual report.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) rose 12.6% to $24.24. Inovio Pharmaceuticals jumped 41% on Tuesday after the company received a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- Mediaco Holding Inc. (NASDAQ: MDIA) gained 12.6% to $6.70.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) shares rose 12.5% to $2.64 after climbing 8% on Tuesday.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) rose 11.5% to $4.80.
- Ibio Inc (NYSE: IBIO) shares gained 9% to $1.58 after the company announced IBM Watson Health has selected the company to receive 18 months of use of the IBM Clinical Development solution, free-of-charge.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) rose 8.1% to $9.66 after gaining over 7% on Tuesday.
- Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE: DELL) shares rose 8% to $52.88. Dell is exploring options for its 81% stake in VMware, including creating a spinoff, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- THL Credit, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCRD) rose 7.7% to $3.1450 after the company announced it will buyback $20 million of its common stock.
Losers
- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM) shares dipped 38% to $0.3911 after the company priced an upsized underwritten public offering of 51,400,000 units at $0.35 per unit.
- Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGR) shares fell 27% to $0.2847 as the company priced its $5.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) fell 21.6% to $5.15. Fuwei Films shares jumped 40% on Tuesday after the company reported Q1 results.
- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BSGM) shares fell 20.7% to $7.70 after the company priced its 2.188 million share offering at $8 per share.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dropped 18.6% to $2.0850 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
- Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) fell 17.2% to $23.67 after the company cut Q2 adjusted EBITDA guidance.
- Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CTRA) fell 16.6% to $3.2701.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares declined 16.2% to $2.4899. China Automotive reported quarterly results on Tuesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dipped 16.1% to $21.80 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
- Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: ENT) dropped 15.9% to $5.04.
- Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI) dropped 15.1% to $14.78.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) shares declined 14.6% to $7.50 amid global economic concerns and a resurgence in US coronavirus cases. The IMF cut its 2020 world economic forecast from -3% to -4.9%, hampering macro outlook.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares tumbled 14.5% to $6.76.
- Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE: NINE) dropped 14.1% to $2.0099.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) fell 13.8% to $2.9990 after jumping more than 40% on Tuesday.
- Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) dropped 12.5% to $1.9250.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 12.4% to $2.62. Ideanomics shares dropped over 9% on Tuesday after disclosing a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE: DBI) shares dropped 11.7% to $6.13.
- Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE: BORR) fell 11% to $1.21 after declining 6% on Tuesday.
- Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL) shares fell 10.9% to $1.1789.
- Carnival Plc (NYSE: CUK) fell 10.7% to $13.39 after S&P Global downgraded the company from BBB- to BB-. The company has struggled amid the coronavirus pandemic, which has slowed demand for travel and cruises.
- Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) fell 10.5% to $0.2975.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 10.4% to $0.9852.
- Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOVN) fell 10% to $0.5188. Novan shares gained 20% on Tuesday after the company announced it was granted a Canadian patent titled 'Nitric Oxide Releasing Pharmaceuticals Compositions.'
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) fell 10% to $0.2792 following a 7% rise on Tuesday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) fell 9.5% to $5.43.
- TELA Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TELA) fell 8% to $19.62 after the company filed for a 3 million share common stock offering.
