68 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares jumped 73.2% to close at $1.35 on Tuesday after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss. Barnwell Industries posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $4.58 million.
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares climbed 47% to close at $23.87 after the company announced it has expanded its collaboration with Sanofi to develop mRNA vaccines across all infectious disease areas.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) jumped 41% to close at $21.57 after the company received a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) shares surged 40.9% to close at $3.48.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 39.9% to close at $6.56 following Q1 results. Fuwei Films reported Q1 earnings per share of RMB3.97 ($0.56), versus a year-ago net loss per share of RMB1.03. Its net sales rose 2.6% to RMB83.2 million ($11.8 million).
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) surged 36.8% to close at $7.14.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 34.1% to close at $25.97. The stock has experienced recent volatility amid increased interest in black-owned businesses.
- Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ: IEA) climbed 25.8% to close at $3.61.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) shares gained 25.6% to close at $15.52.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) climbed 24.7% to close at $3.13 as the company announced plans to retire all senior secured convertible debt.
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 23.6% to close at $3.09 after the company announced results from a study of its lead drug candidate CRV431, demonstrating antifibrotic activity in an experimental model of renal fibrosis.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 23.5% to close at $0.6360 as the company announced plans to develop PL8177 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and associated lung complications.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 22% to close at $5.83 as the company said it has obtained regulatory approval to market and sell its Helium Plasma Technology products in five new countries: Australia, Brazil, Israel, Taiwan and Thailand.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) climbed 21.6% to close at $8.45.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares rose 20.7% to close at $3.74.
- Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPT) gained 19.6% to close at $3.05.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares surged 19.5% to close at $7.91.
- Muscle Maker, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRIL) rose 19.4% to close at $2.71.
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) gained 18.4% to close at $12.90.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) climbed 17.4% to close at $6.95 after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares gained 17.2% to close at $36.82.
- Yiren Digital Ltd. (NYSE: YRD) climbed 17.2% to close at $5.18. Yiren Digital release Q1 results after the closing bell.
- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE) gained 16.5% to close at $9.40.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) rose 15.7% to close at $6.45.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) climbed 15.6% to close at $29.88.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 15.4% to close at $6.43. Plug Power completed the acquisitions of United Hydrogen Group Inc and Giner ELX. The company also updated its 2024 financial targets.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) rose 15.3% to close at $11.78.
- Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) climbed 15.3% to close at $6.50.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) rose 15% to close at $30.79.
- Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) jumped 14.9% to close at $4.00.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares gained 14.3% to close at $19.90. Sumitovant Biopharma said the FDA has accepted for review Myovant Sciences Ltd's NDA for once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) climbed 13.1% to close at $1.90 after jumping around 11% on Monday.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares gained 11.9% to close at $3.10.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) gained 9.7% to close at $3.95.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 9.4% to close at $17.05. On Monday, Neoleukin Therapeutics presented at the AACR Virtual Meeting II, preclinical data on its lead immunotherapy candidate NL-201 and applications of its de novo protein design platform.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 8.9% to close at $44.30.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares rose 8.8% to close at $34.54. On Monday, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presented preclinical data on glucocorticoid receptor antagonist and CD73 inhibitor programs at the 2020 American Association For Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 8% to close at $3.09. Aegon named Duncan Russell as Chief Transformation Officer.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 7.2% to close at $1.63 after the company announced publication in the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation the results from amulticenter clinical study of the ReStore Exo-Suit for rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke, which established device safety, the primary outcome for the study.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares gained 6.9% to close at $0.82 following a 35% surge on Monday.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares tumbled 43% to close at $0.3542 on Tuesday after the company announced that it was shifting its resources from Vecabrutinib to the development of its PDK-1 inhibitor SNS-510.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) dropped 34.5% to close at $1.33 on Tuesday.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) dropped 29.4% to close at $1.42. SINTX Technologies shares jumped 160% on Monday after the company announced the SARS-CoV-2 virus was inactivated in a lab study when exposed to its sintered silicon nitride powder.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares slipped 23.5% to close at $11.76.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares dropped 20.3% to close at $2.82 after rising more than 74% on Monday.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares dropped 18.4% to close at $5.00 after declining 27% on Monday.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) dropped 17.1% to close at $1.99 after the company issued corporate and pipeline update. The company said it has engaged SVB Leerink to support strategic review process.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) declined 15.7% to close at $0.3289 after surging around 32% on Monday.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 15.5% to close at $1.47. MicroVision shares surged 17% on Monday after the company announced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares declined 15.5% to close at $2.18 after dropping over 12% on Monday.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares dropped 14.1% to close at $1.22 as the company announced preclinical safety and efficacy data for MRG-229, which is being evaluated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) fell 14% to close at $2.70.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) dropped 14% to close at $18.99.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 13.8% to close at $2.56. The Capital Corps dissolved stake in Broadway Financial as of June 19.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) declined 13.3% to close at $23.58 after Berenberg downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Luckin Coffee Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 12.3% to close at $2.79 after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq for failure to file its Annual report.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 11.4% to close at $1.24 following a 19% decline on Monday.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) shares declined 11.4% to close at $9.78.
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQT) fell 11.1% to close at $32.50.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) slipped 11% to close at $2.03.
- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) dropped 10.9% to close at $35.04 as the company issued R&D update on its portfolio of novel targeted cancer therapies.
- SG Blocks, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) tumbled 10.9% to close at $2.53.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) dropped 10.9% to close at $10.10.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 10.8% to close at $11.52 after dropping more than 5% on Monday.
- Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE: MLSS) dropped 10.5% to close at $2.40.
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 9.1% to close at $2.99 after disclosing a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) dropped 6.2% to close at $14.00 after the company priced its 74.1 million share common stock offering at $13.50 per share.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) fell 6.1% to close at $3.57. Evoke Pharma shares climbed 62% on Monday after the company reported the FDA approval of GIMOTI.
