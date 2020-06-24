Twitter Declares National Election Days Around The World As Paid Holidays

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) will grant its employees around the world paid holidays for the national elections of their countries, CNBC reported Tuesday.

What Happened

Any national election that falls on a working day will be a paid holiday, the social media company told workers in an internal memo accessed by CNBC.

This includes the 2020 United States presidential general election, to be held on November 3, a Tuesday, where the company will keep all its offices in the country shut, the memo said, as reported by CNBC.

Employees whose work is essential for elections-related functions such as platform security will still need to report to work, the company said.

The San Francisco-based company earlier this week declared Juneteenth a paid holiday.

Rival Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) has announced a voter information campaign, which it says will enable as many as 4 million citizens to register to vote.

Price Action

Twitter shares closed 1.7% lower at $32.91 on Tuesday and were down another 0.3% in after-hours at $32.80.