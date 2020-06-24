Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ford's Latest F-150 Pickup Debuts Thursday With Sleeper Seat, Onboard Generator
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 5:42am   Comments
Share:
Ford's Latest F-150 Pickup Debuts Thursday With Sleeper Seat, Onboard Generator

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) will unveil the latest version of its best selling F-150 pickup truck this week with features such as an onboard generator and a reclining seat.

What Happened

Ford’s vice president of U.S. marketing, sales and service Mark LaNeve said that the newest F-150 would “set a new bar in terms of capability, torque, payload, towing that [Ford's] truck customers need,” reported Fox Business 

LaNeve also announced a hybrid version with an onboard generator that can power a work site or a home "for a short period of time.”

The Ford executive confirmed the presence of a sleeper seat, saying, “Our truck customers work hard for a living. You've got to take a little siesta in the middle of the day ... and you can lay flat.”

The automaker posted a teaser of its latest truck on Twitter on Tuesday ahead of the scheduled reveal Thursday.

Why It Matters

The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle in the United States since 1981, and the company sold 900,000 F-series trucks in 2019.

The truck to be released Thursday is the 14th generation of the F-150. The last major redesign was carried out in 2014 and further updated in 2017, notes Business Insider.

Competitors of the truck include General Motors Company’s (NYSE: GM) Chevy Silverado and GMC Sierra as well as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV’s (NYSE: FCAU) RAM 1500. 

According to LaNeve, Ford will offer a battery-electric truck within two years.

The F-150’s popularity can be gauged by the fact that Trevor Milton, founder of Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), wants to snatch its crown and emerge as a frontrunner. 

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is also jumping on the truck bandwagon and expects to launch its Cybertruck in 2021 or 2022. The automaker expects 650,000 preorders.

Price Action

On Tuesday, Ford shares closed 2.07% lower at $6.15.

Image by Ford

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (F + FCAU)

Motiv Expands Electric Chassis Footprint
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 22, 2020
The Ford Bronco And O.J. Simpson, Forever Linked
Nikola Wants To Snatch The Ford-150 Crown With Its Electric Badger Pickup Truck
Kodiak Robotics Releases Safety Report On Self-Driving Technology
Ford Recalls 2.5M Cars In The US As Faulty Door Latch Can Potentially Cause Injury
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Business Insider Fox Business pickup trucksNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com