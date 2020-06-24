Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla's 'Overvalued' Stock Being Falsely Driven By 'Tech-Oriented Investors,' Morgan Stanley Says
Neer Varshney , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 24, 2020 3:06am   Comments
Share:
Tesla's 'Overvalued' Stock Being Falsely Driven By 'Tech-Oriented Investors,' Morgan Stanley Says

"Tech-oriented investors" are driving Tesla Inc.'s (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock price higher without understanding the implications of running a car company, Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note Tuesday, as reported by Forbes.

The Tesla Analyst

Morgan Stanley's Adam Jones has maintained his previous rating of "underweight" on the company's stock with a price target of $650.

The Tesla Thesis

Jones noted that it is extremely unlikely for Tesla to justify its current stock price within the next decade.

Morgan Stanley forecasts Tesla to produce 2 million electric vehicle units annually for the next 10 years. At a stock price of $1,000, the automaker's stock is "discounting roughly 4 million units" by 2030, Jones said, according to Forbes.

False Comparison With Tech Giants

Tesla's stock is largely being driven by investors who draw a false comparison of the company with established technology companies and ignore the set of risks that come with running a car company, Jones suggested.

To be able to draw such a comparison, "one would have to consider (or ignore) significant inherent differences in Tesla's business model and capital intensity," the Morgan Stanley analyst wrote, according to Forbes.

"One must also take into account many of Tesla's business objectives face a degree of execution risk that may be significantly higher than many of the more proven/mature companies in this analysis."

What Else

GLJ Research founder Gordon Johnson similarly suggested on Benzinga's PreMarket Prep show earlier in the day that he was bearish on Tesla's stock.

TSLA Price Action

Tesla shares closed 0.75% higher at $1,001.78 on Tuesday. The shares traded nearly 0.5% lower in the after-hours session at $997.

Latest Ratings for TSLA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jun 2020Goldman SachsDowngradesBuyNeutral
Jun 2020Morgan StanleyDowngradesEqual-WeightUnderweight
Jun 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

Musk Urges Tesla Staff To 'Go All Out' Through End Of Q2: Report
Tesla Analyst Gordon Johnson: 'I Couldn't Be More Bearish'
Tesla's Electric Vehicle Competition 'Not A Measurable Threat' Yet, Gene Munster Says
Can FANG Stocks Continue To Outshine The Broader Technology Sector?
Tesla Analyst Estimates 'Staggering' 650K Cybertruck Preorders
Tesla Shareholders Meeting, 'Battery Day' Moved To September
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Elon Musk Forbes Morgan StanleyNews Analyst Ratings Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WHRDeutsche BankMaintains109.0
APHStifelMaintains95.0
CLRBMaxim GroupInitiates Coverage On3.0
GSUBSMaintains200.0
BLDDeutsche BankMaintains130.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com