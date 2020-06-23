Market Overview

Deadly Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Mexico
FreightWaves  
June 23, 2020 2:30pm   Comments
Deadly Earthquake Rattles Parts Of Mexico

At least one person died and another was injured in the southern Mexican state of Oaxaca after a strong earthquake struck south-central Mexico this morning, according to a Reuters report.

Officials with Mexico's civil protection agency warned that they expect sea levels to rise up to 3.7 feet (113 centimeters) above normal levels following the quake, and they recommended that residents move away from the coastline.

The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said the earthquake measured 7.4 on the Richter scale, and it hit at 10:29 a.m. local time (11:29 a.m. EDT). It was centered 7.5 miles (11 kilometers) southwest of Santa María Zapotitlán in Oaxaca state. This is along the Pacific coast, around 315 miles south of the country's capital, Mexico City.

SONAR Critical Events: Mexico earthquake, Tuesday, June 23 (left); SONAR ship and port locator

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said in a video posted on social media that there are no immediate reports of the extent of damage or injuries.

Earlier estimates put the magnitude of the earthquake at 7.7, but the USGS revised the magnitude down to 7.4. Additional revisions are possible.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that hazardous tsunami waves may form within approximately 600 miles of the epicenter, including areas along the coasts of Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. Seaports and container ship operators in these areas should watch for alerts.

No major damage to building or infrastructure has been reported yet. This is a developing situation and updates are likely.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Nick Austin.

Originally posted here...

 

