50 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE: BRN) shares climbed 97.6% to $1.54 after the company reported a narrower quarterly loss. Barnwell Industries posted a Q2 loss of $0.18 per share on sales of $4.58 million.
- China Rapid Finance Limited (NYSE: XRF) gained 47.7% to $3.6491.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) shares rose 46.7% to $1.1250 following a 35% surge on Monday.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) jumped 45.4% to $6.82 following Q1 results. Fuwei Films reported Q1 earnings per share of RMB3.97 ($0.56), versus a year-ago net loss per share of RMB1.03. Its net sales rose 2.6% to RMB83.2 million ($11.8 million).
- Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBIO) shares gained 39.8% to $22.70 after the company announced it has expanded its collaboration with Sanofi to develop mRNA vaccines across all infectious disease areas.
- Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYCN) climbed 29.3% to $6.75.
- Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: PTN) gained 27.4% to $0.6564 as the company announced plans to develop PL8177 as a potential treatment for COVID-19 and associated lung complications.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) shares rose 27% to $15.70.
- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG) gained 24.6% to $6.94. Plug Power completed the acquisitions of United Hydrogen Group Inc and Giner ELX. The company also updated its 2024 financial targets.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) climbed 24.2% to $8.63.
- Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares rose 23% to $8.14.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) gained 20.8% to $18.48 after the company received a $71 million contract from the US Department of Defense to scale up manufacturing of CELLECTRA 3PSP smart device and procurement of CELLECTRA 2000 for COVID-19 DNA vaccine.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) rose 20.6% to $23.35. The stock has experienced recent volatility amid increased interest in black-owned businesses.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares gained 19.7% to $3.71.
- Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ: WKHS) climbed 19.3% to $7.07 after the company announced that it successfully passed the Federal motor vehicle safety standard tests for all of its electric delivery vans.
- Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: LLNW) gained 18.6% to $6.61.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) shares surged 17.3% to $3.25.
- Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLTX) gained 16% to $18.09. On Monday, Neoleukin Therapeutics presented at the AACR Virtual Meeting II, preclinical data on its lead immunotherapy candidate NL-201 and applications of its de novo protein design platform.
- Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ARCT) shares rose 15.8% to $47.17.
- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX) rose 15.8% to $5.54 as the company said it has obtained regulatory approval to market and sell its Helium Plasma Technology products in five new countries: Australia, Brazil, Israel, Taiwan and Thailand..
- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: HEPA) rose 15.6% to $2.89 after the company announced results from a study of its lead drug candidate CRV431, demonstrating antifibrotic activity in an experimental model of renal fibrosis.
- Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: PENN) shares gained 15.1% to $36.19.
- Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) surged 14.4% to $29.57.
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ORIC) shares rose 13.8% to $36.14. On Monday, ORIC Pharmaceuticals presented preclinical data on glucocorticoid receptor antagonist and CD73 inhibitor programs at the 2020 American Association For Cancer Research Virtual Annual Meeting II.
- NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ: NH) climbed 13.3% to $4.08.
- Rewalk Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ: RWLK) gained 11.2% to $1.69 after the company announced publication in the Journal of NeuroEngineering and Rehabilitation the results from amulticenter clinical study of the ReStore Exo-Suit for rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke, which established device safety, the primary outcome for the study.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: MYOV) shares rose 10.2% to $19.19. Sumitovant Biopharma said the FDA has accepted for review Myovant Sciences Ltd's NDA for once-daily, oral relugolix (120 mg) for the treatment of men with advanced prostate cancer.
- Aegon N.V. (NYSE: AEG) rose 9.8% to $3.14. Aegon named Duncan Russell as Chief Transformation Officer.
- China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ: CJJD) rose 9% to $1.83 after jumping around 11% on Monday.
Losers
- Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNSS) shares dipped 41.4% to $0.3652 after the company announced that it was shifting its resources from Vecabrutinib to the development of its PDK-1 inhibitor SNS-510.
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) fell 32.8% to $1.3506. SINTX Technologies shares jumped 160% after the company announced the SARS-CoV-2 virus was inactivated in a lab study when exposed to its sintered silicon nitride powder.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares fell 26.8% to $2.59 after rising more than 74% on Monday.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares dropped 18.4% to $5.00 after declining 27% on Monday.
- Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRD) shares slipped 18% to $12.61.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 17.2% to $1.16 following a 19% decline on Monday.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) shares declined 16.7% to $2.15 after dropping over 12% on Monday.
- Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: MTSL) dropped 16.6% to $1.6934.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) dipped 16.2% to $2.4899. The Capital Corps dissolved stake in Broadway Financial as of June 19.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares fell 15.5% to $1.20 as the company announced preclinical safety and efficacy data for MRG-229, which is being evaluated for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPR) fell 14.5% to $23.27 after Berenberg downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Hold.
- Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MLND) dropped 14.2% to $2.06 after the company issued corporate and pipeline update. The company said it has engaged SVB Leerink to support strategic review process.
- Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ: MESO) fell 14% to $11.11 after dropping more than 5% on Monday.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) dropped 14% to $19.00.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) fell 12.3% to $2.00.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) dipped 12.4% to $3.33. Evoke Pharma shares climbed 62% on Monday after the company reported the FDA approval of GIMOTI.
- MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) fell 9% to $1.5850. MicroVision shares surged 17% on Monday after the company announced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements.
- CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE: CBL) fell 8% to $0.3590 after surging around 32% on Monday.
- American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL) dropped 7.1% to $13.86 after the company priced its 74.1 million share common stock offering at $13.50 per share.
- Luckin Coffee Inc – ADR (NASDAQ: LK) dropped 6.8% to $2.645 after the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq for failure to file its Annual report.
- Ideanomics Inc (NASDAQ: IDEX) fell 5.5% to $3.11 after disclosing a $250 million mixed securities shelf offering.
