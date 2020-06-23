Market Overview

Why Leaf Group's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 23, 2020 10:37am   Comments
Leaf Group Ltd (NYSE: LEAF) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company's subsidiary Society6 launched its non-medical grade face masks.

Leaf Group is an internet marketplace and media company. The company has online media properties and marketplace platforms that enable communities of creators to reach audiences in lifestyle categories. It operates an online studio platform for the professional creation and distribution of content, as well as online artist marketplaces.

Its business comprises two segments: Media and Marketplaces, of which the Marketplaces generates a higher revenue share. It is engaged in selling comparable products. Geographically, the company operates in the U.S. and other international countries.

Leaf Group shares were trading up 3.91% at $2.92 on Tuesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $7.44 and a 52-week low of $1.03.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks

