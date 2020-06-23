61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares climbed 160.1% to close at $2.01 on Monday after the company announced the SARS-CoV-2 virus was inactivated when exposed to the company's silicon nitride powder.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) shares jumped 74.4% to close at $3.54.
- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK) climbed 61.7% to close at $3.80 after the company reported the FDA approval of GIMOTI. HC Wainwright & Co. also upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Buy and announced a $10 price target.
- Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd (NASDAQ: FFHL) surged 51.8% to close at $4.69.
- Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) gained 48.2% to close at $3.29 after the company received a 200 electric vehicle order worth $3.2 million.
- Five Prime Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: FPRX) climbed 45.4% to close at $6.39 after Wedbush upgraded the company's stock from Neutral to Outperform and raised its price target from $5 to $9.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) gained 44.6% to close at $27.05 after the company acquired ArcherDX, a genomics analysis company, in a deal worth $1.4 billion.
- Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) shares gained 35.8% to close at $5.01.
- Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: KTOV) rose 34.8% to close at $0.7670 after jumping around 20% on Friday.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) shares rose 30.3% to close at $18.29. Hyliion Inc. and Tortoise Acquisition reported a merger on Friday.
- Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ: NK) rose 25.9% to close at $11.13.
- Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: YIN) gained 23.9% to close at $6.55 after the company received an acquisition offer from its CEO for $6.80 per ADS.
- Power REIT (NYSE: PW) climbed 22.2% to close at $31.39.
- AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: AHCO) gained 21.9% to close at $22.08.
- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) surged 21.3% to close at $5.92.
- Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRA) gained 21.1% to close at $7.34.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) rose 20.9% to close at $3.12.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) climbed 19.8% to close at $4.00.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) gained 19% to close at $2.51.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) shares rose 18.1% to close at $4.41 after the company announced its EDP1815 will advance into phase 2/3 TACTIC-E COVID-19 trial.
- Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONO) rose 17.8% to close at $14.06. The case for Apple acquiring smart speaker maker Sonos Inc is simple: "home is the new sanctuary," according to Citron Research's Andrew Left.
- Crescent Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CRSA) climbed 17.7% to close at $11.96.
- Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ: TRIB) gained 17.6% to close at $2.41.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares rose 17.4% to close at $21.52 after the company announced a $150 million investment from Blackstone.
- Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVIS) climbed 16.8% to close at $1.74 after the company announced it regained compliance with the Nasdaq listing requirements.
- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) gained 16% to close at $17.39 after the company signed a space act agreement with NASA to provide private orbital spaceflight to the international space station.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) surged 15.1% to close at $2.89.
- Medallion Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: MFIN) gained 15.1% to close at $2.52. Medallion Financial elected Cynthia A. Hallenbeck as an independent director.
- Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY) climbed 15% to close at $73.27.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) rose 14.8% to close at $3.65.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 13.9% to close at $11.33.
- Affimed N.V. (NASDAQ: AFMD) gained 13.7% to close at $4.41 as the company reported that data from two investigational Innate Cell Engagers developed from its fit-for-purpose ROCK® platform were presented as posters at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting II.
- Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ: MGEN) shares rose 11.8% to close at $1.42. On Friday, Miragen
- Therapeutics announced the appointment of Lee Rauch as Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.
- Gap Inc (NYSE: GPS) climbed 8.3% to close at $11.54 after analysts at Wells Fargo increased their rating of the stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised the price target from $8 to $19.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 8.3% to close at $2.86.
- FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE) rose 5% to close at $4.43 after the company reported favorable topline results from its Phase 1 first-in-human safety and tolerability study of ultramicronized palmitoylethanolamide.
Losers
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) shares tumbled 46.7% to close at $19.36 on Monday after gaining 45% on Friday.
- Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFH) declined 29% to close at $0.7380 after dropping 19% on Friday.
- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE: CMCL) fell 27.5% to close at $12.36.
- 9F Inc. (NASDAQ: JFU) shares fell 27.1% to close at $6.13 after surging 43% on Friday.
- NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSE: NTN) shares tumbled 26.7% to close at $2.31 after climbing over 13% on Friday.
- Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARV) fell 26.4% to close at $8.98.
- TORM plc (NASDAQ: TRMD) shares fell 22.6% to close at $7.35 after rising more than 29% on Friday.
- Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) fell 20.3% to close at $4.19. Celsion priced its 2.67 share offering at $3.75 per share.
- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HTZ) fell 19.1% to close at $1.40. Hertz terminated its $500 million stock sale on Friday.
- Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBGI) shares declined 19.1% to close at $3.12.
- Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNX) dropped 17.1% to close at $19.26.
- Luckin Coffee Inc. (NASDAQ: LK) tumbled 16.8% to close at $3.18. Luckin's lenders, led by Credit Suisse, have won a court order to recover debt owed to them by the company, according to a filing in aCayman Islands court.
- Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AHPI) dropped 16.6% to close at $10.22.
- Ambow Education Holding Ltd. (NYSE: AMBO) shares fell 16% to close at $1.84.
- Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM) declined 15.7% to close at $6.47 after the company reported a proposed private offering of $225 million of convertible senior notes due 2025.
- Retractable Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: RVP) fell 15.5% to close at $6.24.
- OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPHC) dropped 15.1% to close at $3.14.
- Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNUS) fell 14.6% to close at $2.51.
- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD) dropped 14% to close at $2.28. Aethlon Medical presented hemopurifier data at the American Association for Cancer Research 2020 Annual Meeting.
- American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE: AMS) fell 12.5% to close at $2.58 after gaining 8% on Friday.
- Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSE: COHN) tumbled 11.6% to close at $11.95.
- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) fell 11.6% to close at $0.8440. LightInTheBox shares gained 7% on Friday after the company issued upbeat Q2 sales guidance.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dropped 11% to close at $2.66.
- Broadway Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: BYFC) fell 10.3% to close at $2.97 after climbing 95% on Friday.
- American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) fell 6.8% to close at $14.92 after the company announced plans to raise $3.5 billion in new financing.
