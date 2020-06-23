Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for June is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the manufacturing PMI to improve to 44.2 in June from previous reading of 39.8, while the services PMI is projected to rise to 44.0 versus 37.5.
- New home sales report for May will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. May's consensus is a 630,000 annual rate, versus April's 623,000 rate.
- The Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for June is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is projected to rise to minus 5 in June, versus prior reading of minus 27.
- The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets