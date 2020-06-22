MLB Plans To Play A 60-Game Season: Report

Major League Baseball late Monday announced that clubs have voted unanimously to proceed with the 2020 season under a March agreement struck with the MLB Players Association.

What Happened: The move follows the MLBPA rejecting the latest proposal of the league's Commissioner Rob Manfred and Executive Director Tony Clark.

"Needless to say, we are disappointed by this development," MLB said in a statement. "The framework provided an opportunity for MLB and its players to work together to confront the difficulties and challenges presented by the pandemic. It gave our fans the chance to see an exciting new Postseason format. And, it offered players significant benefits."

Why It's Important: People familiar with the matter told ESPN MLB is planning a 60-game season starting July 24, which would be the shortest ever since the league's third season. Players are likely to agree to the terms.

MLB asked the player's association whether the players will be able to report to camp for training by July 1, and "whether the associated will agree on the Operating Manual which contains the health and safety protocols necessary to give us the best opportunity to conduct and complete our regular season and Postseason."

Multiple players told ESPN they expect to agree to the league's call to report by July 1 and its health-and-safety protocol.