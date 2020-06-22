Apple WWDC 2020 Highlights: iOS 14, Mac Chips, Unlocking Cars And More

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) on Monday hosted its annual Worldwide Developers Conference. Here is a recap of what happened during the virtual event.

Apple Ditching Intel: Apple confirmed it will no longer use Intel Corporation's (NASDAQ: INTC) chips to power its devices. The announcement wasn't necessarily a surprise given multiple reports of a switch over the past few months.

Apple plans to ship the first Mac with Apple silicon by the end of the year and complete the transition in about two years.

"From the beginning, the Mac has always embraced big changes to stay at the forefront of personal computing. Today we’re announcing our transition to Apple silicon, making this a historic day for the Mac," said CEO Tim Cook. "With its powerful features and industry-leading performance, Apple silicon will make the Mac stronger and more capable than ever. I've never been more excited about the future of the Mac."

Cook said the transition away from Intel will result in superior performance on both desktops and laptops.

iOS 14: Apple introduced a new iPhone software upgrade, iOS 14. The new features include the ability to set a default mail app or browser app, along with a redesigned home screen. The update also includes new lightweight software programs dubbed "App Clips," according to CNBC.

The iOS also features a redesigned Siri interface, add-on content in Maps from partners like Zagat, and incoming calls will be displayed as a banner notification.

A public beta testing will start in July.

Here is a summary of other notable highlights and announcements:

A new real-time translate app called Translate.

New CarPlay controls and the ability to unlock certain cars remotely from an iPhone.

AirPods can now switch from an iPhone to a computer without changing Bluetooth settings.

New Watch features track sleeping patterns through machine learning technology.

Home cameras now include facial recognition data.

A new software update for Apple TV that includes multiple-user support and workouts with picture-in-picture among other upgrades.

Safari will feature a marketplace as part of the Mac App Store.

Apple's stock closed higher by 2.6% at $358.87 per share.

